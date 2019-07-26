Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank announced it had opened another Southern California branch, this one in the Westwood Village neighborhood of Los Angeles inside a Ralphs Grocery Store.

In a statement, the bank said Tania Kehkedjian, a 19-year banking veteran, would serve as assistant vice president and branch manager. The branch first opened its doors on June 24 according to Poppy Bank.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion and open an additional Poppy Bank branch in Southern California,” said the bank’s President and CEO Khalid Acheckzai in a release. “Tania will do an excellent job serving the Los Angeles community with her team of banking professionals.”

Poppy stated in an email that it is looking to expand further in Southern California. As far as being inside a supermarket, the bank pointed to existing locations in Corte Madera, Milpitas and Menlo Park as well as facilities in Alameda and Windsor.

Poppy Bank has 12 branch locations in Northern California and two in Southern California, with a total of 14 branch locations. We will be opening a new branch in Pleasanton next month. Poppy Bank also has loan production offices in Northern and Southern California, as well as in Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

