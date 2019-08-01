Emilia Gabriele is the new CFO for the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, taking on oversight of $243 million annual budget.

Most recently, Gabriele was with Contra Costa County serving as CFO for the Employment and Human Services Department where she lead a team of 45 employees. The county, which announced the hiring Monday, stated Gabriele had more than a decade of experience leading government-funded programs the public and nonprofit sectors. The county department she joins as a CFO has more than 700 employees.

“Emilia’s extensive financial experience, strong leadership and commitment to ethical standards make her the ideal choice to drive the redesign of the Department’s behavioral health system of care,” stated Barbie Robinson, Director of Health Services.

A Canadian native, Gabriele has a Master in Science degree with concentration in finance and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentration in finance and economics from the Universite de Montreal’s business school, HEC Montreal. She is a California licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).