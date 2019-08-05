Christy Ackerman has been appointed as an associate winemaker for red wines at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma County.

The Healdsburg winery stated that Ackerman began her career in winemaking as a harvest intern at Murphy Goode then moved on to Jordan Winery as assistant winemaker after graduating in 2001 with an enology degree from California State University Fresno. In 2006, she joined the winemaking team at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery as associate winemaker, where she worked on its Russian River Valley and Anderson Valley pinot noirs.

The winery was founded in 1981 by Don and Rhonda Carano. The company includes destination wineries in Sonoma (Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery) and Mendocino (Lazy Creek Vineyards) counties; three wine production facilities; 24 certified-sustainable estate-owned vineyards spanning more than 1,900 acres across three counties; the 78-room Vintners Inn, Vi La Vita Spa, John Ash & Co. Restaurant, River Vine Café and The Front Room Bar & Lounge; and Seasons of the Vineyard Wine Shop in downtown Healdsburg.