North Bay professionals news from Don Sebastiani & Sons, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley and more

Cynthia Gomez has been promoted to vice president of marketing of Don Sebastiani & Sons in Sonoma. Gomez joined Don Sebastiani & Sons in April 2017 as director of marketing.

Gomez previously worked in Marketing roles for Trinchero Family Estates as well as Treasury Wine Estates. Since joining Don Sebastiani & Sons in 2017, she has been pivotal in creating a strong marketing direction for Don Sebastiani & Sons, the company’s announcement stated.

Gomez holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in wine business from Sonoma State University as well as an MBA from Golden Gate University, San Francisco.

Krystle Scannell has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley’s Napa office as a sales associate.

“I’m fortunate to receive support and assistance from the smart and experienced experts that make up the team at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley,” Scannell said.

Sara Brewer has been named executive director of Face to Face, a nonprofit that provides support services to Sonoma County residents living with HIV/AIDS. Previously, she served as site director of Santa Rosa Community Health’s Dutton Campus.

Brewer replaces Rick Dean, who is retiring after 32 years with Face to Face.

Napa Valley Community Foundation has appointed four local leaders to its board of directors. They are Bob Fiddaman, a Napa resident and former executive in the fields of real estate finance and pension investment management; Erika Lubensky, a Napa resident and executive director at Community Resources for Children; Tom McBroom, a St. Helena resident and former executive vice president of World Savings; and Robert Murphy, an Angwin resident and senior manager in the tax department of Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP.

The organization’s announcement stated that the foundation has distributed more than $50 million in grants to improve the quality of life for residents of the region, and currently serves as the philanthropic partner to thousands of individuals, families, nonprofit agencies and corporations in Napa Valley and beyond.