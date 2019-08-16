Healdsburg Chamber picks former San Francisco Chamber CEO as new top exec

Tallia Hart is set to step into her new role as CEO of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 3, the organization announced Thursday.

Formerly the president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, Hart will replace Executive Director Carla Howell, who retired.

“I am so honored to be chosen as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce. This is an outstanding opportunity for me to connect my passion for representing business with my love for this spectacular region,” Hart stated in the announcement. “I look forward to building on Carla’s success as we continue to create an environment where local business can thrive while maintaining the community character that is so important to Healdsburg.”

Prior to her role in San Francisco, the announcement stated, Hart held executive leadership roles at both the Irvine and San Rafael chambers of commerce. She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University.

“The board is proud to welcome Tallia and we are thrilled to have found someone with her breadth of experience and passion for forging strong relationships between businesses and the community,” stated Alan Baker, chairman of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce board and winemaker at Cartograph Wines. “Tallia’s expertise in attracting and supporting local businesses makes her a great choice for the Healdsburg Chamber, particularly in light of the city’s recent focus on economic development. We’re excited to have her put her skills to work for us, and I’m confident that her leadership will help the region’s diverse business community continue to thrive.”