FDA expands approval for use of Medtronic heart device

Medtronic, a medical-device maker and one of Sonoma County’s largest employers, announced Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK’d the use of its minimally invasive heart valve replacement technology in a wider population of patients, significantly increasing the market for the device.

The approval relates to the Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, system in patients at low risk for valve replacement surgery.

“The potential treatable population is approximately 165K. We estimate that the U.S. low risk population will represent 40+% of the total treatable U.S. TAVR population,” wrote Wendy Dougherty, senior director of public relations at Medtronic, in an email. She added the company estimated approximately 80,000 procedures for FY20.

“According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons/ACC Transcatheter Valve Therapy (TVT) registry database, there were approx. 50,000 commercial U.S. TAVR procedures last year,” Dougherty also wrote.

Federal regulators previously signed off on the device for use in patients with aortic stenosis, a hardening of the heart, who were at a high and intermediate risk of needing open heart surgery to correct the condition according to Dougherty.

“Before TAVR valve replacement, they would have to crack open your chest and replace the valve,” she said. “Now they put the valve through a minimally invasive catheter.”

She added while the valve is mostly manufactured in the company’s Orange County facility, significant research and development for the device is centered in Santa Rosa.

“The business that this TAVR valve falls under is headquartered in our Santa Rosa location” Dougherty said.