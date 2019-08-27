Sonoma's Lexicon Health sees fast revenue growth from keto diet products

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 27, 2019, 3:55PM
Updated 15 hours ago

2019 Inc. 5000 rank: 655

Three-year revenue growth: 670%

2018 revenue: $27.2 million

Employees: 14

Founded: 2013

Website: nativepath.com

With one foot each in Silicon Valley and Sonoma Valley, Lexicon Digital Marketing Group, also known as Lexicon Health, returned to the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growth companies for a fourth straight year.

It ranked No. 655 with 670% revenue growth over three years, ending 2018 with $27.2 million, up from $17.4 million in 2017.

CEO Chris Clark and Chief Financial Officer Scott Rewick started Lexicon in the San Francisco Peninsula city of Los Gatos in 2012. It started with digital programs for the Paleo Secret and Sitting Solution blogs, written by holistic health experts and physical therapists Chad and Brenda Walding. Last year, Lexicon expanded from the digital realm of wellness to physical products with NativePath, a line of nutritional supplements, including products for the trendy ketogenic diet, to complement the company’s training programs.

A ketogenic diet focuses on high-fat, low-carbohydrate foods with ample protein. The goal is to force the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.

The company relocated its base of operations to Sonoma with Rewick, a native of the Bay Area, but most of the company’s 14 employees are based around the world. They communicate via internet tools such as Skype videoconferencing and Slack team sharing.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

