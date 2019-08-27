Santa Rosa medtech PR firm Health+Commerce debuts on Inc. 5000 fast-growth list

Santa Rosa-based medical technology public relations and digital marketing firm Health+Commerce may have recently taken off on the steep business trajectory to qualify for the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growth companies, but it was a decadelong solitary path to the launch pad.

The company ranked No. 808 with 531% three-year revenue growth, finishing last year with $4.3 million. Revenue of about that level is expected this year, according to founder Nicole Osmer.

Raised in Madison, Wisconsin, she started in healthtech PR in 2002 with medical-device maker Guidant Corporation, but after it was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in 2006, she was faced with having to move back to full-time work and spend less time with her family. So she started her own consulting practice in Silicon Valley.

Fast-forward to 2015, when she, her husband, John, and kids moved to Santa Rosa from Menlo Park for better schools, less traffic, a yard with a garden.

“We really didn’t move here for business reasons, but it’s turned out to be a great place for business as well,” Nicole Osmer said. “I truly believe that the move to the North Bay enabled the growth we have experienced, because there was affordable office space downtown, and because there were plenty of entry-level and mid-career college graduates looking for work.”

She hired her first two full-time employees that year and worked out of a Fourth Street office. Her husband quit his job and long commute away from her and their five children to the South Bay to run operations. The couple lost their Santa Rosa foothills home in the Tubbs Fire of 2017 and now live in Healdsburg.

Last year, the firm opened an office in Newport Beach to be closer to an emerging part of the business. It’s close to John Wayne Airport, which now has direct flights from Santa Rosa.

“Most of our clients have traditionally been medical device makers, but we now also have a number of biotech clients,” Osmer said. “And as tech and medicine continue to converge, we’re increasingly serving digital health companies as well. Artificial intelligence is hot in medicine now, so that is an increasing focus for us.”

The company now employs 14 full time, with 10 working on contract.

Osmer also founded MedtechWomen, a nonprofit dedicated to highlighting women leaders in the industry.