Wealth adviser experience helps overcome financial downturns, says Santa Rosa money manager

Charles Root Jr. of Double Eagle Financial in Santa Rosa offers the following advice for building wealth.

What difference does the age of a client make in what you suggest to them as an investment strategy?

We find that all clients regardless of age are concerned about risk. Risk planning is not something that's age-dependent; we give equal weighting to everyone. It’s important not to lose money regardless of age. At older ages, it would decrease the amount of funds available for retirement funding. At younger ages, it still reduces long term balance, since a loss takes away from money available to invest.

That said, the current market does not give us the options we would like, as fixed income yield is at the bottom of its range. Our plan uses risk management operationally to reduce risk — that is, we have a plan for increased volatility to reduce equity exposure.

How do you help a client determine what level of risk they are comfortable with when it comes to investing their money? Are there key questions you ask to assess that risk?

Most clients who come to us are concerned about future or upcoming retirement. Part of our questions are to focus their conversation to how delegating that process to us will mitigate some risk.

Obviously we are not 100%, even after many years of being in business; however, we have been through many downturns and correction, so a lot of what happens is very similar.

With faster technology, algorithms to pick stocks and instantaneous investments, are clients making more frequent moves with their money, not being content to stay with investments for the long haul? What do you tell them if you consider this approach unwise?

Our clients rely on us and our process to take care of the management. The market talks about all the technology that manipulates markets, and there is some effect. We have a long-term approach and a process that has worked many years through several cycles and improves with each downturn.

What mistakes do you see individual investors making in the current financial climate?

The most prevalent mistake new clients have made is ignoring statements until they see a huge drop and then get concerned. Once they are clients, we review their situation on an ongoing basis.

What is your best advice on planning for a financially secure future?

Find a professional you trust, make sure you understand the methodology they use for risk management and communicate often. Many advisers use different methods but are close in overall track record; that’s not to say you may feel some pain of a drawdown. It’s important to understand that before joining.

Our plan is to get all the information so we do a correct job of forecasting proper numbers at retirement, use some conservative assumptions for growth and communicate as we go along.