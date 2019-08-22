Union officials blast Kaiser Permanente's 'last, best and final' proposal to mental health workers

After more than a year of contract negotiations, Kaiser Permanente said on Aug. 20 it has given its “last, best and final” proposal to the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents approximately 4,000 mental health care workers across the state.

Kaiser on Aug. 16 presented the NUHW with a proposal for a three-year agreement for its California-represented mental health care employees, the health care provider said in a statement.

The proposal includes a 3% salary increase for each year of the agreement, according to Kaiser. During years two and three, the increase consists of 2.75% to the base and a 0.25% cash payment, it said.

The proposal also addresses the concern of therapists that they have adequate time to provide in-person care while at the same time ensuring optimal patient access, Kaiser said.

“Our members are insulted,” Sal Rosselli, NUHW president, said on Aug. 21. “The primary reason is that it does not provide immediate relief for the staffing situation. … The biggest problem is return appointments. People are waiting six to eight weeks, sometimes three months, to get an appointment” for mental health care.

Kaiser’s unionized mental health care workers in Northern California rejected a previous proposal by a 92% vote on July 10, as previously reported by the Business Journal.

Kaiser said it has moved forward with “many of the commitments it made to the Northern California therapists earlier this year to improve their professional practice and patient experience.”

The commitments, Kaiser said, includes posting an additional 300 new mental health professional positions across the state, allocating more than $10 million to expand its post-graduate training programs, and investing more than $40 million to advance the education and experience of its therapists and others seeking to practice in the mental health profession.

The health care provider also stated it is “accelerating (its) work to add 60 new offices for mental health providers as part of a $700 million investment over the next several years.”

Rosselli said the union is “continuing to shed light on Kaiser’s mental health care crisis” by meeting with state government agencies, including CalPERS and the California Department of Managed Health Care. The union will hold a conference call on Aug. 25 “with over 100 leaders about specific next steps,” Roselli said.

Kaiser said it wants to bring the negotiations to a close and return its full focus to “improving mental health for our members and the communities we serve.”