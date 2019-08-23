Exchange Bank announces quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share.

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 6.

Payable Sept. 20, the dividend is unchanged over the prior quarter’s dividend of $1.10 per share according to a press release from the bank.

Last month the parent company of Santa-Rosa based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) reported a 1.6% rise in second-quarter earnings from a year before but noted a decline in its balance sheet is from 2017 wildfire victims’ continued withdrawal of insurance payments they had placed with the bank.