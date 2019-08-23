Exchange Bank announces quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share.

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 23, 2019, 11:13AM
Updated 35 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 6.

Payable Sept. 20, the dividend is unchanged over the prior quarter’s dividend of $1.10 per share according to a press release from the bank.

Last month the parent company of Santa-Rosa based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) reported a 1.6% rise in second-quarter earnings from a year before but noted a decline in its balance sheet is from 2017 wildfire victims’ continued withdrawal of insurance payments they had placed with the bank.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine