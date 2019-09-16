109 stories of Best Places to Work in the North Bay in 2019

See how employees scored each company and how many workers are there.

Several thousand North Bay employees told us which companies ranked highest in their eyes for workplace culture and other key aspects of the organization.

"Like last year, with unemployment thankfully at lows, a chronic mismatch between the skills employers demand and those available in the workforce and a very challenging environment for recruitment and retention, there has never been a more important time to be one of the Best Places to Work in the North Bay," said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger.

Companies selected as Best Places to Work in the North Bay were analyzed by the editorial staff of the North Bay Business Journal on the based of several criteria, including the employer application, the survey ratings by employees, the number of responses, size of the company, the breakdown of responses from management and non-management as well as written comments by employees.

In all, 109 winners emerged from the North Bay. More than 8,000 employee surveys were submitted.

Nominations for Best Places to Work were sought starting in March. Anyone within a company can nominate their business by completing a simple form. A minimum of 15 employees was required. Nominated companies were then contacted by the Business Journal and invited to submit a company application and to ask employees to complete an online survey.

The survey was setup though Survey Monkey, a widely used online polling service. Companies had about four weeks in June and July to complete the application and survey, for which a minimum number of responses was required, depending on company size.

After an analysis of the employee application and online responses, the winners were announced on Aug. 15. Those winners will be honored at a Sept. 26 reception.

The following are profiles of companies that scored high enough to qualify for the list. The organizations are listed alphabetically.

ADOBE ASSOCIATES INC.

SEVEN TIME WINNER

Adobe Associate’s 43 employees enjoy a fun, upbeat professional office atmosphere with a focus on personal accountability.

The workplace at the civil engineering, land surveying, wastewater and land planning company also promotes professional growth with respect for each individual in keeping with a healthy work-life balance.

“We have created a culture of overcoming distractions to achieve what matters most to our clients, our team and our organization as a whole,” says David Brown, president and CEO. “Everyone here feels part of something bigger than themselves and each person has a say in how we can best meet our client’s needs.”

Employees say it is not uncommon to get a good laugh or two in during the workday or at company gatherings — which are optional — yet well attended. Company-sponsored activities include bowling nights, sporting events and an open house, along with summer outings, Friday morning breakfasts, and birthday and Christmas parties.

Staff members are proud of their firm noted for being a positive, high-energy and friendly place to work where coworkers support each other in handling the workload.

Adobe Associates has made it a priority to assist victims of the wildfires in getting back on their feet. All departments have contributed to the many fire rebuild projects, a process that is still ongoing with many fire victims still striving to return to normalcy.

AMY’S KITCHEN

THREE TIME WINNER

In business since 1987 in Sonoma County, this family- owned, multicultural company continues to fulfill its purpose of making it easy and enjoyable for everyone to eat well by preparing gluten free, vegan and vegetarian dishes with non-GMO ingredients.