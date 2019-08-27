10 Sonoma, Marin, Solano companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list in 2019

From a Sausalito startup that helps employees participate in decision-making to a 2-decade-old San Rafael personal care products maker that continues to see high growth in sales, 10 North Bay companies made it onto this year’s list of fast-growing firms nationwide.

The 2019 North Bay contingent on Inc. magazine's annual list of 5,000 high-growth firms collectively employ 741 and had revenues of $329.0 million last year, according the Inc. 5000 list and the companies. And one of the four local newcomers debuted near the top of the list.

Since it started publishing in 1979, Inc. magazine has been featuring companies with rapid revenue growth to showcase entrepreneurial success. Notable companies that have appeared on the list over the years include Microsoft, Dell, Yelp, Pandora and 7 Eleven.

To qualify for this year’s Inc. 5000 list, published Aug. 14, companies must have had revenues of at least $100,000 in 2015 and over $2 million last year. And as of the end of 2018, firms must have been privately owned, based in the U.S. and not a subsidiary or division of another firm. The least three-year growth on the list this year was 52%, and the most was 36,680% for Arizona marketing firm Freestar, with $36.9 million last year.

