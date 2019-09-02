Discover Sonoma chef-cheese maker's secret to longtime list of big-name customers

How many warehouse floors have you seen embedded with glitter?

If you visit Sheana Davis at The Epicurean Connection, that’s exactly what you’ll see. And there’s a lot of it.

Davis is as fun as her taste in flooring, but don’t be fooled. The Sonoma native, who has been running her cheese-making business since 1992, also is a whip-smart businesswoman.

The Epicurean Connection, which brings in $250,000 in annual revenues, is all about cheese. Davis has made a name for herself in Sonoma and Napa counties as an innovative cheese maker, caterer and educator. She recently began consulting and, along with her two business partners, is now teaching cheese classes abroad.

Davis has numerous long-time clients that include, but are not limited to, Jackson Family Wines; John Ash & Co.; Stark Reality, which operates six restaurants in Sonoma County; the Fairmont Mission Inn Sonoma and Silverado Resort in Napa. Her very first client was Straus Family Creamery, which continues to be “fiercely loyal,” Davis said.

That loyalty goes both ways.

“She set herself apart by doing something unique and doing it well,” said Tracey Shepos, chef de cuisine and cheese specialist at Jackson Family Wines, a client of Davis for more than 10 years. “Her flagship, Delice de la Vallee, speaks for itself. That cheese is just really good, tasty and different. I can’t think of another cheese like it.”

JFW uses Davis’s product for cheese and wine pairings, and at various functions.

“Sheana has also partnered with us at different events where she’s gone out on the road for us,” Shepos said. “She’s also represented us around the world with her cheese classes.”

Davis started making cheese in 2010, first introducing Delice de la Vallee. Today, she makes four small batch cheeses and is working on several new recipes. She sells her cheeses directly, and at restaurants and wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Davis, 50, comes from a culinary family. As a young girl, she spent Fridays accompanying her grandfather, a professional chef, to the Sonoma Grange, where he would cook hearty meals for farmers and ranchers. By fourth grade, Davis was carving meat and canning vegetables.

In the early 80s, while still in high school, she apprenticed under M.F.K. Fisher, a renowned American food writer and a founder of the Napa Valley Wine Library.

Davis cooked for Fisher’s guests, not knowing who she was cooking for.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have stayed at that job for a much longer period of time,” she said, noting that the people Fisher hosted included James Beard, Julia Child, Alice Waters and John Ash.

Davis wrapped up high school at 17, then went straight to Santa Rosa Junior College on a full scholarship from Exchange Bank. She studied culinary arts and economics.

“I completed my program in two years,” she said. “I was grateful for the scholarship because it came with everything, from my Sonoma County bus pass to my culinary supplies and knives.”

In 1988, after graduating SRJC, Davis traveled to New Orleans for a six-week internship, then returned to Sonoma and started catering. Davis had branded and trademarked the Epicurean Connection as her business name while in college, but officially launched it in 1992 as a marketing firm. And she continued catering, still a big part of her business today.