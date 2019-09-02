Santa Rosa woman turns lifelong passion into 'event performance' business

JESSICA ZIMMER
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 2, 2019, 7:01AM

She once danced alone before diners in a Mediterranean restaurant. Now Krysta Cook has a few friends - aerialists, dancers, stilt walkers, face painters, and models – and a business enlivening everything from bank openings to winery dinners.

Featuring 50 independent contractors, Santa Rosa-based Symmetry Entertainment and Design grew out of Cook’s life-long desire to perform and a passion to highlight other creative people.

Cook, 36, is originally from Sebastopol. She later moved to Windsor, then Willits, before returning to Sonoma County in 2000. Organizing informal plays with family members as a child, she did everything from writing the scripts on a typewriter to creating costumes and directing the actors’ movements.

“There are VHS tapes of my sister, my cousins, and I performing when we were little kids. I didn’t find my creative release until I started learning belly dance,” said Cook.

As a child, Cook faced many obstacles, particularly within her own family. For her, performance is a way both to escape and connect to others.

Inspired after watching a male-female duo perform at a hookah bar in San Francisco, she developed her art, learning from TerriAnne Gutierrez, owner of Siren Studio and Theater in Sebastopol. She cleaned the studio in trade for classes. For one of her first gigs, she danced at Amira, a now-closed Mediterranean restaurant in the Mission, gradually performing at more restaurants and at private parties around the Bay Area.

A single mother performing regularly to support her and her son, Jordan, she later earned her way through nursing school.

“I used to dance every weekend through my mid 20s until I discovered circus and the world opened up,” said Cook.

She learned circus arts, from Brino Ism, a Sonoma County-based clown and founder of World Peace Clowns, performing with him at festivals and Occupy movement events throughout the Bay Area.

In 2010, Cook co-founded the Rouge Dance Company with Nathalie Tedrick and Rebecca Vasile. In 2015, she partnered with Jake Ward to co-found Circus Maximus, a family-friendly, Sonoma County-based circus featuring comedians, aerialists, sword swallowers, magicians, and jugglers.

Through the experience of coordinating shows for Circus Maximus at venues like the Arlene Francis Center, Cook learned how to organize events. Seeing a viable market for movement-based entertainment, she founded Symmetry Entertainment and Design in 2015.

“I was already doing all of this type of work. I just didn’t have a name for it. People were reaching out to me all the time to book performers and create props. It made sense to push for something concrete,” said Cook.

Cook said organizing performances also presents her with the opportunity to overcome challenges, something she very much enjoys. Like the time a performer left her outfit at home.

“The client was very strict, very high-end, and my stomach dropped. I told her, “You stay here. Continue to do your makeup. I’ll be back.” I walked down the hallway and happened to walk in a particular door. Inside were boxes of tulle, a shiny, transparent fabric. The catering company was using it to decorate the runners of the tables. I grabbed some tulle in a similar color theme to the dancer’s costume and pinned it around her. Later, I put it back and no one even knew. The client even complimented her costume,” said Cook.

Pursuing the “untapped market for wow” event entertainment, today, Cook’s event performances range from a private party with a single magician to Redwood Credit Union’s annual Member Appreciation Day, where 15 performers and a fortune-teller entertained and interacted with the guests at Sonoma Mountain Village. Most of the events for which Symmetry is hired take place in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties.

“We hired Krysta to do face painting for an event at a local preschool which celebrated recovery from the fires. From the time she got there she was nonstop. She showed great enthusiasm for the kids, painting everything from dogs to butterflies,” said Laura Buhrer, branch manager of the Larkfield office of Exchange Bank.

Leyburn Skonberg, wine club manager for St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, hired Symmetry models for its 2019 Valentine’s Day Dinner and annual wine club appreciation event.

“For the member dinner, we had the entertainers in the big hoop skirts that held wine bottles, pouring our 2018 Dry Stack Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc. The models had their hair done up and were wearing gold tiaras. (Their performance) was really a showstopper. Our guests loved it,” said Skonberg.

Cook handles small events on her own, but organizes large-scale productions with the help of Cazzie De La Paz, her part-time production manager, and Taryn McGehee, an independent contractor.

McGehee, who is based in Windsor, has performed as a model and character actor for Symmetry. She said being in the shoes of the model taught her performance requires energy, focus, and talent.

“Krysta recognizes that and shows that she cares about her performers,” said McGehee.

McGehee said Symmetry’s clients enjoys that the company is flexible and allows them to choose from a “plethora of performers.”

“Wineries love models wearing our (metal) champagne skirt, which holds 52 glasses and has our performer in the middle, pouring champagne. They also like stilt walkers and aerial silk artists, who are very elegant. Kids’ parties enjoy face painters. Adult parties like usherette girls, who come in 1940s usherette costumes and may pass out everything from (cannabis) edibles to menus to desserts,” said McGehee.

Sebastopol-based De La Paz, who joined Symmetry two months ago, said she loves seeing Cook’s “tenacious ability to keep (entertainment) in the local community, all while being a single mother. I love helping make the North Bay more alive through performance,” said De La Paz.

Angela Takeishi, owner of Napa Valley-based Wine Country Entertainment, remembers that Cook’s first performance for her agency involved belly dancing to live bagpipers.

“She’s hard-working, has great ethics, and offers great customer service. She knows how to listen to what the client wants and excels in giving it,” said Takeishi.

Cook said in the next few years, she hopes to expand Symmetry at a comfortable pace.

“There’s a lot of value in performance, escapism, and fantasy. Nothing compares to live art and entertainment,” said Cook.

Cook said as she moves forward as an artist and manager, her advice for performers and entrepreneurs is “follow your passion.”

“Follow what drives you. Never let anything stop you,” said Cook.

