Santa Rosa woman turns lifelong passion into 'event performance' business

She once danced alone before diners in a Mediterranean restaurant. Now Krysta Cook has a few friends - aerialists, dancers, stilt walkers, face painters, and models – and a business enlivening everything from bank openings to winery dinners.

Featuring 50 independent contractors, Santa Rosa-based Symmetry Entertainment and Design grew out of Cook’s life-long desire to perform and a passion to highlight other creative people.

Cook, 36, is originally from Sebastopol. She later moved to Windsor, then Willits, before returning to Sonoma County in 2000. Organizing informal plays with family members as a child, she did everything from writing the scripts on a typewriter to creating costumes and directing the actors’ movements.

“There are VHS tapes of my sister, my cousins, and I performing when we were little kids. I didn’t find my creative release until I started learning belly dance,” said Cook.

As a child, Cook faced many obstacles, particularly within her own family. For her, performance is a way both to escape and connect to others.

Inspired after watching a male-female duo perform at a hookah bar in San Francisco, she developed her art, learning from TerriAnne Gutierrez, owner of Siren Studio and Theater in Sebastopol. She cleaned the studio in trade for classes. For one of her first gigs, she danced at Amira, a now-closed Mediterranean restaurant in the Mission, gradually performing at more restaurants and at private parties around the Bay Area.

A single mother performing regularly to support her and her son, Jordan, she later earned her way through nursing school.

“I used to dance every weekend through my mid 20s until I discovered circus and the world opened up,” said Cook.

She learned circus arts, from Brino Ism, a Sonoma County-based clown and founder of World Peace Clowns, performing with him at festivals and Occupy movement events throughout the Bay Area.

In 2010, Cook co-founded the Rouge Dance Company with Nathalie Tedrick and Rebecca Vasile. In 2015, she partnered with Jake Ward to co-found Circus Maximus, a family-friendly, Sonoma County-based circus featuring comedians, aerialists, sword swallowers, magicians, and jugglers.

Through the experience of coordinating shows for Circus Maximus at venues like the Arlene Francis Center, Cook learned how to organize events. Seeing a viable market for movement-based entertainment, she founded Symmetry Entertainment and Design in 2015.

“I was already doing all of this type of work. I just didn’t have a name for it. People were reaching out to me all the time to book performers and create props. It made sense to push for something concrete,” said Cook.

Cook said organizing performances also presents her with the opportunity to overcome challenges, something she very much enjoys. Like the time a performer left her outfit at home.

“The client was very strict, very high-end, and my stomach dropped. I told her, “You stay here. Continue to do your makeup. I’ll be back.” I walked down the hallway and happened to walk in a particular door. Inside were boxes of tulle, a shiny, transparent fabric. The catering company was using it to decorate the runners of the tables. I grabbed some tulle in a similar color theme to the dancer’s costume and pinned it around her. Later, I put it back and no one even knew. The client even complimented her costume,” said Cook.