Sonoma County's maker of Ace hard cider jumps into canned craft adult beverage movement

The west Sonoma County maker of the Ace hard cider brand has been in step or leading hot consumer trends in adult beverages, but it has resisted single-serving cans.

That is, until the force became too strong.

California Cider Company in August received a canning line purchased for $600,000 from a Chicago-area brewery, and it is being installed at the Sebastopol cidery to start rolling out cans there this month, according to founder Jeffrey House.

“We didn’t want to go into cans, but everybody in their brother is in a can now, when the wholesaler and the retailer prefer cans because they don’t take up as much space, the freight is less, people like to get outdoors and they’re more environmentally friendly,” House said. “I think the bottle still is a better tasting product, and I don’t want to lose our bottle business. We’ve got a lot of money invested in bottling lines.”

The newly installed line was set to start canning Ace pineapple cider there on Sept. 13, beginning with 12- and 16-ounce cans (355 and 473 milliliters). That will take the place of using a contract canning house in Modesto, an arrangement that started a few months ago with the Joker dry apple cider.

“We weren’t making any money out of that, because you got all the shipping and then you got the shipping back and you got the cans,” House said.

The new canning line, with its automated systems for unloading empty cans from pallets, can fill about 100 cans a minute, or up to 2,000 cases per eight-hour shift. That’s compared with the existing filling line, which can move through 3,500 cases of bottles daily.

A big motivator for the shift to cans is said to be the loss of placements earlier this year for the 22-ounce bottles of Ace ciders on the shelves of Trader Joe’s stores in California, after about two decades there, according to House. That amounted to about $500,000 in annual sales. He said the brand is still sold in the chain’s stores outside California. A spokeswoman for the Southern California-based retailer confirmed only that it is no longer selling Ace ciders in the state.

Next month, German beverage filling equipment company Leibinger is set to install about $30,000 in upgrades to California Cider’s new canning line to make it capable of handling 19.2-ounce cans (545 milliliters), according to House. A mobile canning business is filling those cans until the upgrade is fully operational.

The move to cans for Ace comes as national sales for hard cider have rebounded back to robust growth after a steep climb then slump. Retail sales of cider with alcohol were 10 times higher last year than a decade before, with much of that coming over just a few years, according to Nielsen.

Sales shot up from $57 million in 2010 to $528 million just five years later but then fell over the next two years to $467 million in 2017.

Cider sales amount to just over 1% of U.S. beer sales and are on par with a half-billion dollars in annual sales of hard seltzers, a beverage alcohol category that has been doubling annually, according to the consumer research company.

Last year, off-premises sales of cider bounced back 8.4%, to $506 million, led by regional and local brands generally and by rose additions from national brands, according to Nielsen. That’s compared with 2.1% growth last year for wine in stores, 3.6% for spirits and 10.2% for flavored malt beverages, the latter of which would put beer sales without those malt drinks into slight negative growth.

Ace and Golden State Cider are among the national brands that are enjoying double-digit sales growth, according to Nielsen. The latter brand was launched in 2013 in cans by longtime Sonoma County apple growers, and a taproom for it recently opened at The Barlow industrial-retail complex in Sebastopol.

Founded in 1993, California Cider employs 50 and has been enjoying annual revenue growth of 15%–20% in recent years and is on track to reach $22 million–$23 million this year, according to House. At 69, he has transitioned day-to-day management of the company over the past three years to his three sons: Jason, 33, operations chief; Simon, 31, national sales manager; and Jeremy, 26, manager of the Sonoma county, San Francisco and Peninsula markets.

Today about half of sales are coming from the pineapple cider, said to be the top-seller among fruit ciders in the country, Jeffrey House said. Rose had the most gains in flavored ciders last year, moving up 12 percentage points, followed by pineapple, 2.6 points, and spiced blends, botanical and hops, at around 1 percentage point each, according to Nielsen.