3 ways to hire more diverse candidates, boost the business bottom line

It’s official: Working with people who are different than us makes us more creative, more diligent and harder-working.

And when it comes to diversity in the workplace, studies have proven, time and time again, that cultivating diverse workforces pays off. Fostering inclusive, diverse workforces should be the priority of every company, everywhere. Diverse workforces also push faster, and farther, when it comes to the bottom line.

McKinsey & Company found that companies with boards that are diverse are 43% more likely to experience higher profits. Racial diversity, in particular, is among the top predictors for a company’s competitiveness in their industry. Each one% increase in racial diversity correlates to, on average, a nine% increase in sales revenue.

Diverse workplaces are important — but cultivating a diverse workforce starts with finding diverse candidates. It starts with the hiring process. It starts with finding a diverse pool of applicants.

Here are three ways you can hire more diverse candidates, and kick-start your efforts to foster an inclusive, diverse workplace, starting today.

Educate your hiring managers and recruiters

Educate your hiring managers on how to avoid biases inherent in the hiring process. Common biases include affinity bias (we like people who are similar to us), groupthink (conforming to the group’s opinion for the sake of harmony), and confirmation bias (searching for information that we’ve already decided is true), among others.

The best way to combat these biases, is to educate your hiring managers and recruiters about the biases that exist, so that they can begin to flag their own biases in the hiring process. Assume that ignorance of the problem, is perpetuating the problem. Encourage (or require) your hiring managers to attend diversity trainings, or hiring trainings focused on battling biases inherent in the hiring process.

If you want to get started with some of that education today, read this article on how to reduce groupthink when hiring.

Show candidates that you value diversity

Showing candidates that you don’t just want to hire diverse candidates, but that you truly want to support them once they’re on the team, is key. Hiring diverse candidates without prioritizing inclusivity in the workplace is pointless. Show that fostering an open, inclusive, diverse workplace is a priority for your company.

Consider your support tools. Are there mentorship resources for your hires? Is there an inclusion committee, or a committee dedicated specifically to diversity and inclusion? How do you ensure that there are open communication pathways, and a foundation of respect in your company for each and every employee? Explain to candidates how they will be supported, if they join the company.

Offer workplace flexibility

Offer remote work options, part-time options, and flexible scheduling options for your hires. Offering workplace flexibility increases your candidate pool by providing opportunities to those with limited transportation, those who have chronic illnesses, people with children, or those who need to work from home.

For example, imagine you’re hiring for a data entry position in a highly specialized field, and your office is in Napa. Allowing a remote work position widens the candidate pool to virtually the entire country, rather than one city. You’re including people who do (or don’t) have means of transportation. Your candidate pool is automatically more diverse.