Digital

Shana Bull is a Santa Rosa-based marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com , @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com .

With the recent devastation of the Kincade Fire and the subsequent outpour of support within the affected communities, crises and how we can best deal with them is on the mind of many marketers & small businesses owners.

I have written about how to create a 5-step social media action plan for businesses during a crisis(northbaybusinessjournal.com/opinion/8825119-181/digital-marketing-social-media-crisis) such as ones that have suffered a loss of income from having to close due to power outages or evacuations (which are tragic enough).

But I want to go into more detail about how businesses should approach their digital marketing efforts if they have faced their worst nightmare and lost their tasting room, restaurant, home, etc., etc., etc. I talked with some marketers and PR experts who have recently felt that loss or worked with businesses who have.

While this is a story I would rather not have to tell, I feel it is an important one because the common denominator behind each person I talked to was the community that rallied behind them.

Create a Crisis Communication Plan

Now that we are going on three years of tragic fire seasons during the months of October and November, it is crucial for any Northern California business to plan ahead when it comes to dealing with a crisis. I talked to Holly Hanson of Holly Hansen Public Relations (hollyhansenpr.com) based in Santa Rosa. Her team works closely with hospitality, food, beverage, and lifestyle brands to create communication strategies.

She advises any business that wants to plan ahead, “Just as it is important to have a family emergency plan, it’s crucial to have an emergency plan for your business that incorporates communications. It’s difficult to think of the big picture in the heat of the moment or when you are upset.”

Meet with your team to brainstorm some possible worst-case scenarios and what information you would need to relay (and to whom, and how) if this happens in real life.

Write this down in a shareable document so multiple team members have access, just in case the main point of contact is unavailable.

Also, include contact information and a chain of command for who is in charge of what during a crisis. Make sure those people have the passwords to all social media channels and newsletters as well.

Sonoma County Tourism provides great tips on their website as well, including a downloadable crisis plan that any business can customize at sonomacounty.com/partners/post-fire-toolkit.

During a Crisis, Leverage the Real-Time Nature of Social Media

In my article, “The 5-step social media action plan for business during a crisis,” I wrote about making sure to provide information that your customers may want to know (i.e., if you are open, closed, safe, etc.), but Holly added, “As soon as you can, draft up two or three quick talking points, and make sure everyone in your organization has them. A good formula to have in mind is to express genuine concern, state the current situation, and conclude with your plans for moving forward.”

Also, “Keep in mind that your insurance company may see any social media or news coverage about your business, so don’t post or say anything that may make it difficult for you to make a claim later.”

If you have a business that is in the line of fire and you are not sure what is still standing, it is okay to say that you don’t have all the details. It is better to be honest with your community than to spread misinformation. Speak from the heart, and if you don’t know the full situation, say that you are still assessing.