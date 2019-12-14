Bond passage, alliances have strengthened Sonoma Valley Hospital in past decade

Sonoma Valley Hospital was founded in 1945, moved to the current hospital in 1957, and subsequently expanded in the 1970s. From 1980 to 2008, change occurred slowly. By 2008, modernization of the hospital was absolutely necessary.

When the community made the decision to pass the general obligation bond, it was a major turning point for our hospital. The much-needed changes began and I’m proud to say that, as we end this decade, we are in the final stages of providing modern, efficient and convenient health care services to our community. And, as the hospital’s upcoming fiscal year 2019 annual report highlights, we have made financial progress as well.

A modern hospital facility

Starting in 2010, we began upgrading the physical plant after years of deferred maintenance. Today, our facility looks great and we have extended its life with a new central utility plant and many upgrades to vital systems due to the general obligation bond.

In 2011, we opened an expanded outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy service on Highway 12 which is one of the largest rehabilitation services in the region, providing nearly 30,000 patient treatments last year. We often receive very high praise for this service and for this team’s ability to help patients improve their health.

The opening of the new emergency and surgery wing in 2014 was the highlight of the past decade’s accomplishments. Both of these key departments have increased volumes since that time. Our emergency team often saves lives and are always here for you, while treating everyone like family. Many new surgeons have joined us over the years including orthopedics, general surgery, bariatrics, ophthalmology, pain management, gynecology and urology because of our state-of-the-art operating rooms.

Recent years also saw continued upgrades, including new equipment for many departments, such as the 3D mammography unit that opened in 2018, funded entirely by donations made through the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation. We begin the final stages of our decade of progress when construction starts on the new outpatient diagnostic center in December, also entirely funded through the foundation by our generous donors.

Expanded services

It’s become clear that community hospitals cannot function as islands in health care, and must develop partnerships that bring needed resources and services to the community, especially specialized expertise a local hospital cannot afford. Over the past decade, we have greatly expanded community access to physicians through our relationship with Prima Medical Group and Marin Health Care, which has helped bring both primary care and specialist physicians to Sonoma Valley.

In early 2018, the hospital formed an affiliation with UCSF Health, the top-rated medical center in California and one of the top five in the nation. While this relationship is still developing, it is already providing benefits. We have increasing access to many specialty services through telemedicine and will soon have some of their physicians holding clinics in Sonoma. The new Outpatient Diagnostic Center will be a hub for UCSF in the North Bay, which will increase hospital volumes and revenues.

High-quality care

Patient care and safety was enhanced in 2012 with the adoption of an Electronic Health Record, a $5 million investment that was just recently paid off. The EHR speeds up physician decision-making by instantly providing access to patient information online, and greatly reduces the chance for errors, such as with medications, where it checks for drug interactions.