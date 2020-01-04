California Wine Country tourism business to get more beds

The Business Journal sought out leaders in a variety of fields asking what they consider important issues to focus on in the coming year. Tim Zahner is the executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau.

When the North Bay Business Journal emailed me I was expecting to get hit up to buy tickets to another one of their breakfast events where they charge us top dollar to hear from an economist who comes in and contradicts the last economist they brought in, which seems to be the thing economists do. Also make line graphs.

Instead, they foolishly asked me to provide some predictions and insights into business trends for 2020.

But they demanded this information a full two weeks ahead of publication date. Two weeks! In 14 days, entire cultural phenomena will have come and gone and barely a meme about them will remain extant on Reddit.

To figure out what will happen in the next 52 weeks is impossible, but it won’t stop me from trying to make it interesting. So here is Tourism in 2020: Things that will happen, might happen and most likely won’t happen.

Cannabis

Happening and will continue to happen. But it’s going to be everywhere soon. If Sonoma County is going to compete in this market, it has to be experiential. Hands-on harvests, visits to farms, cooking classes — how are you going to get that nice couple from Michigan to care unless it’s different from what they have in Escanaba? (And they can’t bring it back home. So shipping your Sonoma cannabis out of state goes under the “not going to happen” column.)

Increase in hotel supply

Happening. Hotel rooms don’t just appear — it takes years (and years and years in Northern California) to bring lodging online. In the coming year, we are going to see more rooms in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. Though some of these are luxury properties, they all could put downward pressure on room prices for established lodging competitors, especially if demand doesn’t match the increased supply.

Airbnb and their ilk come in from the cold

Happening. Slowly. If you ever wanted to run a small hotel, but not have to worry about telling your neighbors, paying your taxes or taking years and years and years to get up and running, then Airbnb circa 2014 was for you. But the company has started complying with local laws.

One interesting new business that has evolved: bounty-hunting companies that contract with cities to track down scofflaws to collect taxes, fees and penalties. And what would NextDoor be without people asking if there are Airbnbs operating nearby? Just a lot of posts wondering if anyone knows anything about that one helicopter.

Housing

Might happen. Housing in California is like the old saw about the weather — everyone talks about it, but no one does anything about it. Sonoma County needs housing. In the '60s to '80s, you could buy a house in California because tract houses slid off the back of flatbeds from Santa Rosa to San Diego. Not so much anymore.

Readers of the NBBJ already know the problem, and we think we know the solution (hint: partly, more housing), but we don’t seem to have the will or the ability to do it.

Traffic flows freely on the 101

Might happen. In our Sonoma Valley visitor centers, we always quote travel times from The City during ideal conditions, which is 2 a.m. on the Sunday of a three-day weekend. The widening of Highway 101, SMART improvements and in-fill development all will help.

But any growth and the induced traffic of a widened 101 might mean we are right back to the Novato Narrows, as well as the Petaluma Pancake, the Santa Rosa Stumble and the Windsor WTH.