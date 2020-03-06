Keysight Technologies' plan to add on-site HQ child care is progress on a key issue

Sonoma County is leading the way to a thriving future for our children, families, employers and our community through a collective understanding that investing in and providing access to affordable, high quality child care – early care and education – is all of our responsibility and will have beneficial outcomes.

This month, Keysight Technologies in Santa Rosa announced its plan to provide the first local onsite child care program for its employees. This is an exciting and welcome announcement for long time child care advocates like the Community Child Care Council (4Cs) of Sonoma County!

4Cs is receiving inquiries statewide and from national organizations interested in learning more about our local collaborations and successes.

4Cs is Sonoma County’s Child Care Resource Agency. Since 1972, 4Cs has worked to ensure that parents regardless of income have access to child care for their children birth to 12 years old, as well as building the quality of the care available. Partnering with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber over the past two years, funded by local Tobacco Tax funds from First 5 Sonoma County, the conversation about the provision of child care has been elevated, bringing to light the inter-dependency of employment, family friendly policies and available child care and its long term societal and economic benefits.

As the cost to live in our county has increased, and particularly since the Tubbs fire, the overall challenges of finding and providing early learning and care programs has been exacerbated. The triad of issues: affordability, availability and the quality of child care is true locally and across the state. Where other first world countries address this through extended paid family leave, and strong subsidies for early education programs for all families regardless of income, we have continued to place this responsibility on the family.

Parents/guardians today often have to make the difficult choice between leaving their job (or not returning) because they cannot afford child care, or must place their children in unsafe and unreliable care. Families, the working poor and middle income, struggle to cover their basic living costs (mortgage/rent, food, utilities etc) even without the cost of full time child care which can be from $1,200 to $1,450 per month for one child.

Affordable quality child care and working for a company that understands the challenges and importance of their employees (both men and women’s) needs around the care and education of their children leads to employee retention. Studies show that employees stay in their positions longer, demonstrate more loyalty and dependability, morale is improved, work output is stronger and they are less likely to call in sick. Employers who actively discuss and plan for supporting their employee’s child care needs also use this as a recruitment tool.

There are many challenges that the early care industry cannot solve on our own. Since 2012, 4Cs has tracked a 22% decrease in available child care slots for children birth to age 12 in Sonoma County. The loss of licensed family child care homes, where the majority of our infants and toddlers are cared for, has been a continuing crisis and was exacerbated by the loss of centers and child care homes in the Tubbs fire when 11 small family child care businesses were destroyed and five centers had to relocate.

Compensation for early care professionals is often near minimum wage or only slightly higher, forcing teachers to work more than one job, leave the field, or move out of the area. 4Cs has identified that 25% of the current early care and education workforce plans to retire in the next 3-5 years.

Early Care/Preschool facilities are aging, inadequate and not available to meet the current demand. Permitting, updated and costly building regulations, licensing requirements, and lack of employees, continue to make the opening of new programs or expansion of existing programs out of reach for most child care business owners.

4Cs supports many working families to pay for or partially cover the cost of care and the waiting list for this support is long with over 1,300 eligible children to date.

The child care industry itself is a force in our community. It is an economic driver with an impact of millions of dollars for our county. It is a tool for retention for employers and as economist James Heckman found:

High-quality investments result in stronger families and multi-generation outcomes, emerging as an effective way to break the cycle of poverty.

High-quality, birth to five early childhood education provides a higher rate of return than preschool alone.

Skills developed through quality early childhood education last for a lifetime.

For all of these reasons this is not an issue that any one organization, employer or government can solve alone. Together we must continue to work on new and collaborative solutions, like Employer Supported Child Care to ensure a thriving Sonoma County where parents are earning and children are learning!