Digital marketing fun: How to make National ___ Day work for your brand

Shana Bull is a Santa Rosa-based marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com .

Creating content for social media and maintaining a business blog is an ongoing process. With some brands creating posts for 365 days of the year, there is a lot of thought that goes into what type of content to share. It can be overwhelming sometimes.

Somewhere along the line, random “national days” started popping up in your Facebook or Instagram feeds, or on your morning news program like the Today show, with everyone saying, “Happy National Pizza Day” (which, by the way, you just missed back in February).

Have you seen any of these recently?

Before Ronald Reagan was president, there were federal holidays that the United States recognized, like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Memorial Day. There were also holidays like Mother’s Day in May, and International Women’s Day in March. On July 9, 1984, President Reagan signed Proclamation 5119, declaring that day National Ice Cream Day, and ice cream shops created promotions such as freebies.

Fast forward to 2020. There is a national day every day, many that brands have created themselves by registering their made-up holiday on the website National Day Calendar. National days are a fantastic way to raise awareness about a specific cause, like World Autism Awareness Day on Thursday, April 2, or to have fun with your marketing with a silly national day, like National Lima Bean Respect Day on Monday, April 20th.

Tips for using national days in your marketing

These National Days can be a great way for your business to show personality, launch a product, or get in front of new customers by utilizing the hashtag on social media.

Plan ahead and make sure you have enough time to create a campaign that gets the most out of celebrating a National Day that makes sense for your brand.

There are plenty of national wine days that Wine Country marketers should be aware of, like Chardonnay Day coming up on Thursday, May 21.

If your brand has a new chardonnay coming out, create a campaign to release it around that time. Write up a press release about the celebration, share some videos about why your chardonnay is the white wine to drink on that day, and weeks before the day, make sure to tease the release on social media using the hashtags #ChardonnayDay and #ChardonnayDay2020. Throw an event at your tasting room with food pairings with your chardonnay, and send your wine off to brand influencers who can promote your message even further.

Here are some National Days that may make sense for North Bay marketers:

● Saturday, March 21: National California Strawberry Day

● Saturday, March 28: National Weed Appreciation Day (There are a lot of cannabis marketers in the North Bay now.)

● Sunday, March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

● Thursday, April 2: National Burrito Day

● Tuesday, April 7: National Beer Day

● Thursday, April 16: National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day (The whole staff can be comfy all day, and you can do a promotion for any customer showing up at your brick-and-mortar business to get a discount or free product.)

● Monday, May 4: Sauvignon Blanc Day (It’s also Star Wars Day!)

● Monday, May 25: National Wine Day

Since there is something going on every day of the year, brands can get carried away with using national days by simply relying on them for content-creation ideas. When it makes sense for your brand, however, using them can be very helpful. So have some fun with your digital marketing efforts!