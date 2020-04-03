Why wineries will be offering consumers great deals well beyond the coronavirus lockdown

If you’re a Sonoma County wine lover, consider yourself one of the luckiest people in America – and your luck won’t run out for at least another 18 months.

The wine choices consumers now have available are greater than ever, and prices are about as low as they’ve been in decades. And prices are continuing to drop!

Part of the reason for this is the impact that the coronavirus is having throughout the country, exacerbated by several unrelated issues that have combined to change the way all consumers nationally are buying wine. Instead of going to retail wine shops or winery tasting rooms, many wine consumers now are seeking methods for acquiring goods remotely that can be shipped to them. And for California wine, it’s relatively easy to do, especially within the state.

Now that the coronavirus has forced us into lifestyle alterations (such as distancing), those who love wine are in the driver’s seat. Though everyone must adapt to new buying tactics.

Here are a series of seemingly unrelated facts that all add up to good news for anyone seeking wine bargains.

Brick-and-mortar stores began outliving their relevance a decade ago, which was made evident by the increase in Internet sales of all goods, which led to the closure of several large retailers (Sears, Forever 21).

Across the country, shopping malls are beginning to look like ghost towns as consumers find alternate ways to shop. Internet-based companies that offer free returns for unwanted goods have put additional pressure on traditional retail.

Millennial wine buyers’ discovery of alternative beverages in the last three years, including many that are non-alcoholic, have dealt a severe blow to wine sales in the last two years. Sales of all U.S. wine took an actual decline in 2019, the first time that has happened in four decades.

This and several huge crops led to an oversupply of wine in the marketplace, so much so that an estimated 15% of the 2019 California winegrape harvest was left on the vine, unpicked. (Growers said grape prices had fallen below picking costs!)

With fewer buyers and fewer stores, the number of top-flight wines in the wholesale market is growing and prices are soft. In a typical year, retailers are offered end-of-vintage discounts. “Now we’re seeing those same deals when the wines are being released,” I was told by Barry Herbst, wine buyer for Santa Rosa’s Bottle Barn, the largest wine retailer between San Francisco and Portland.

Wineries that have closed their tasting rooms because of coronavirus rules are earning nothing from those traditional profit centers. As a result, many wineries now offer special deals. Just days ago, Kendall-Jackson announced that it was offering free shipping and a 20% discount on orders of $75 or more.

Locally, Bottle Barn has become one of the nation’s most successful wine stores partly as a result of its strategy of working on extremely small margins. It also recently instituted a new tactic in which it has created special pricing for certain wines that it has exclusively, and thus it can offer free shipping on many items. Herbst says this new aspect of the business has been brisk.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales from California wineries has increased dramatically in the last year. A 2018 report on the industry estimated that 10% of all winery sales in 2017 were DTC through in-house wine clubs. Silicon Valley Bank’s annual report on the California wine industry three months ago indicated that within two years that number would be above 50% within two years.

DTC wine sales benefit California residents more than residents of other states since shipping within California from a winery based here often is cheaper than if that same winery shipped across state lines.

The average cost of shipping across the country is $35 to $45 per case. The average cost of shipping from a California winery to a California address is $25, and many wineries offer free shipping on 12 bottles or more.

Numerous retailers’ websites now display suggested retail prices in literally dozens of locations nationally, so consumers can easily determine the cheapest way to get any wine. Just ask a retailer’s site to display the shipping cost. In several cases, I found that shipping a case was free.

Even after the coronavirus crisis has abated, many of the benefits that wine consumers have recently seen will remain.