7 ways California wineries can connect with customers sheltering at home

There’s a right time for everything, and the right time for your social media communications crisis plan is now.

I have shared details about how to create a five-step social media action plan for business during a crisis and how to keep relationships with customers after disasters. Both articles focused on the North Bay during the fires, but they are also relevant during a worldwide pandemic that is hurting so many in the hospitality business.

Like with any crisis, rules change so quickly that regular communication with your customers is necessary. (Keep your plans up to date through the Wine Institute or the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, aka the ABC.) Right now, the best way to keep your customers updated is through social media, emails, the homepage of your website, and personal phone calls and DMs (direct messages) if appropriate.

Connections matter more right now than ever before

During hard times, it is easier to focus on current customers than on acquiring new ones. Potential customers may not be planning vacations right now, but marketers can focus on their energy on furthering the connection current customers have with your brand. ⁣

You may have heard that it costs more money to acquire new customers than to focus on your current ones.

This is an excellent time to move some of your marketing budget from trying to get new customers (like ads going to a "visit us" page) to upselling products or services. Update customers with what you are doing at your business to stay clean and safe, perhaps while still being able to ship or provide pickup services at your winery. You can do this by sharing details on social media, creating ads for some of your promotions, and engaging with your customers even more than you share.

Focus on long-term customer loyalty and invite them back once this is all over.

Keep your customers updated through social media: 12 steps

This is as simple as sharing daily posts across all of your social media channels about what is going on at your business. Things are changing quickly, so posting as frequently as necessary is helpful.

1. Be honest about what is happening, even if you are not sure what is going on.

2. Stop all forms of “business as usual” posts; this includes scheduled posts, automated emails, and ads (because an ad inviting people to the winery when you are closed is misleading, and wasteful of your budget).

3. Post uplifting content about your products, but make sure to be empathetic to what your customers are going through.

4. Wine makes people happy and brings some normalcy to daily life for many people stuck at home. People are looking for this! Share content that makes people smile.

5. Be aware of what you and your employees are sharing on your profile pages (these are an extension of your brand).

6. Share links of how your company, or community is helping others.

7. Keep things personal. People do business with other people, and the connection is what people will remember long after visiting your location, sipping on a glass of your wine, or connecting on Instagram.

8. Create personalized video clips or voice messages to share in your best wine club members’ DMs/emails, asking them how they are doing (this is not a place to sell unless they ask).