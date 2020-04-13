Northern California wildfires are a model for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

The question on many of our minds is, “When?”

When will this cruel and deadly scourge be lifted from us so that we can resume living and working fully?

The answer, of course, has to be when it is safe. That looks like weeks from now. And it will be many more before our confidence is fully restored.

But one thing is certain: We will get to the other side of this. We will be confident again.

Right now, essential businesses — including media — are continuing to operate. It has been said many times but bears repeating: The selfless efforts of our neighbors in health care, public safety and at the grocery store and pharmacy are awe inspiring. We owe them our eternal gratitude.

And the same goes for our neighbors in banking who are performing the vital task of processing Small Business Administration loans to our struggling businesses that have been forced to close or significantly cut back. These critical loans ­— and Congress should provide as much funding as is needed — will be the prime determinant in the strength of our economic recovery and in getting people back to work.

Another question on our minds is, “How do we come back? How do we restart?”

The answer to this question lies partly in the way business and our community responded to the 2017 wildfires. And that response was overwhelming compassion. Many businesses became the default home to displaced employees. Paychecks continued even when people were not working.

After the fires, people shared well wishes and spare bedrooms. Financial donations came from around the world. Some of that is occurring again.

But this pandemic is global in personal and economic impact. Virtually no one is untouched. It requires each and every one of us to practice social responsibility – stay home, wear a mask and obey public health guidelines. This new state of affairs will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.

Which goes to how we come back. As with most crises of this scale the impact of the pandemic is going to fall disproportionately on our neighbors who can least afford it. Think of hospitality and restaurants. They will need our help. As we did after the 2017 fires, the recovery should be broad and compassionate.

Secondly, the world’s governments must vastly improve their response to the threat of pandemics of this scope. There is an eerie 2015 Ted Talk by Microsoft founder Bill Gates that predicted almost this exact event. He lays out what needed to be done to limit the impact. Unfortunately, few paid any attention.

Finally, we can use this as a moment to innovate, perhaps around distance learning or virtual courts, to name just two. The Business Journal is trying to do its part by launching its Virtual Conference Initiative. We expect to announce more on this shortly.

For now, stay healthy and take a moment to reflect on those most in need.

We will meet again.