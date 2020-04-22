Wineries are being forced to re-evaluate branding, operations as economic pain from the virus deepens

Now, several weeks into COVID-19’s appearance and rapid spread in the U.S., the virus’s impact on the beverage alcohol industry and related merger and acquisition activity is starting to come into focus.

Some commentators have covered in detail the pandemic’s impact on particular beer, wine and spirits brands and sales channels, notably the dramatic shift towards off-premise sales at the expense of everything else. Unaddressed is what this means for the current M&A environment and aspiring buyers and sellers during what looks to be a year of continued market volatility.

Beware the Ides of March

Since “shelter-in-place” orders were issued for California, New York and several other states in mid-March, M&A activity across all beverage alcohol categories has seen a sudden and dramatic slowdown. This comes at the end of what was otherwise shaping up to be an incredibly active first quarter, during which Zepponi & Company closed transactions for Diamond Creek Vineyards, Ransom Spirits, Valley of the Moon, and Niven Family Wine Estates, with another high-profile beverage alcohol transaction weeks away from announcement.

Since mid-March, however, projects that were being brought to the market have largely been put on hold, many (if not most) sale processes have been paused, and the limited amount of ongoing deal activity is restricted to transactions that were already under contract and in due diligence.

Although M&A activity may have ground to a halt, sales of beer, wine and spirits have accelerated in off-premise stores and online sales channels. Not all producers have benefitted from these gains, nor have such gains compensated for the loss of revenue from on-premise restaurant and hospitality sales, as well as onsite tasting visits and tours. The prevailing mindset of buyers and sellers over the past two weeks has centered around tackling acute internal operational challenges posed by the new market realities. How buyers and sellers react depends on how long it takes for the virus to be contained and for normal economic activity to resume.

During the SARS epidemic that impacted Asia in 2002 and 2003, full containment took approximately 9 months to achieve after more than 8,000 infections across 29 countries. The infection count from COVID-19 has already surpassed SARS by a wide margin, with the global tally now over one million cases across 180 countries. During the SARS crisis, which effectively ended in July 2003, the disruption resulted in a 50% drop in China’s M&A deal volume for the full calendar year of 2003. The impact on the months and quarters prior to full containment was even more severe. Given that experience, in the current market it appears likely that the monthly volume of beverage alcohol transactions will significantly decline until containment of the virus is achieved.

How long the current crisis lasts is very much an open question. The aggressive, and in many cases unprecedented, steps taken towards containment in the U.S. and elsewhere provide grounds for optimism that a mid- to late-summer end date is achievable. The limited amount of M&A activity that occurs in the meantime will be spurred by relevant circumstances and the motivations of particular buyers and sellers.

So You’re a Seller in this Market

Most sellers of beer, wine and spirits brands have stepped back due to uncertainty around valuations and the shallower pool of available buyers. Those that remain in the market are largely those with the highest quality brands or assets that should be expected to extract a premium price regardless of near-term market conditions.