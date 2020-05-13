20 tips for keeping your remote workforce effective during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

Collin D. Cook is a partner with national labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips in San Francisco and is a member of the firm’s Essential Business Taskforce developed in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. Cook’s practice focuses on employment counseling and litigation and includes defending employers against wrongful termination, discrimination and retaliation claims, as well as wage and hour class and collective actions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding shelter-in-place orders, a large part of America’s workforce is working remotely.

For many business owners, these developments have highlighted the efficiencies associated with remote work, while at the same time making it more difficult to gauge productivity, keep employees engaged and maintain compliant, wage and hour practices.

In order to obtain as much value as possible from your remote work plan, you should assess your technological capabilities to ensure there are sufficient security and privacy protocols in place, determine whether remote workers have the equipment necessary to get the job done, evaluate your existing work objectives and determine if your remote workers can accomplish the same work, and review your written remote work policies to ensure they clearly communicate your expectations as workers embark on their remote work routines.

To ensure productive temporary remote work time for employees and the organization:

Identify the roles that are critical to your business operations and determine whether those individuals can carry out their jobs while working remotely. Develop a regular schedule of working hours to ensure availability and coverage, considering necessary variations. Agree on a single communications platform to use, such as Slack or Zoom conferencing. Ensure the security of remote meetings, protect the privacy of participants, and reduce the risk of intervention by unwanted participants by making meetings private and requiring passwords. Encourage employees to remain logged into the network during agreed-upon hours and to keep their business calendar up-to-date. Confirm you have the support in place to assist with the inevitable IT problems that will arise and that you have implemented sufficient network security measures to protect confidential information and trade secrets.

To prevent and overcome workers feeling disconnected during this time period:

Encourage leaders to clearly communicate with their teams about how they are handling the disruption to their personal routines and ask team members to share their experiences. Distribute agendas for team get-togethers and meetings, as well as task lists after meetings. Connect workers who are new to remote work with more experienced remote workers to serve as informal mentors, available to answer questions and give advice. Schedule virtual team lunches and digital social time where workers can interact on a social level. Evaluate whether workers need any new equipment or work accommodations that will allow them to remain productive. Monitor employee burnout and overstressed workers and address concerns when appropriate. Encourage employees to openly communicate about any personal obligations which may impede their work responsibilities (childcare, medical appointments, etc.). Be flexible when it comes to adjusting employee schedules on an as-needed basis. To avoid wage and hour issues that may emerge when employees are working from home: Remind employees they are required to take meal periods and rest breaks as required by law, just as they did before they were working remotely. During their meal and rest breaks, employees should be relieved of all duty and should not answer phone calls, emails, or text messages, or perform any company work. Consider the best method for maintaining accurate time records related to attendance and hours worked, and memorializing that employees are taking timely meal periods. To the extent employee must engage in personal activities during agreed-upon working hours other than during paid rest breaks, instruct employees to notify their supervisor to ensure an accurate recording of their time. Track and reimburse business expenses necessarily and reasonably incurred by employees in connection with their remote activities.

Depending on the circumstances, consider whether notices need to be provided to employees in connection with any layoffs or furloughs, as ensure the timely payment of their final wages and any accrued vacation benefits.

As remote work options become a more attractive long-term option, prudent employers should clearly communicate expectations for their workforces. Additionally, it is essential that employers consider the heightened wage and hour exposure associated with telecommuting and remote work and ensure employees follow procedures for recording all hours worked.