How to scale back, pivot and innovate in crisis times

These last couple of months have been unimaginable. Much of the world-economy, schools, social interaction … in short, life as we know it — has been shut down.

Companies have had to scale back, pivot, and suddenly devise and launch survival strategies.

While it’s hard to focus on anything more than responding to urgent demands, businesses should not lose sight of the continuing need for marketing communications and public relations to maintain — even strengthen — a loyal brand following.

If nothing else, this pandemic reveals why communicating with key audiences is so important. While the disruption has damaged our businesses, it has also made clear that communicating effectively and candidly with clients and customers will play a key role in regaining our footing.

Now, more than ever, businesses need to ensure that communications and public relations have a seat at the management table.

The alternative to remaining clearly visible to clients and customers — going silent — could cost market share and make it that much tougher to rebuild once the dust settles.

What to say

Right now, confusion reigns about how to approach marketing and communications without sounding tone-deaf.

Yes, we will have to continually massage our approach and positioning. Even as the economy gradually reopens, all our marketing and communications will need to align with what’s going on in the world around us. Off-key notes will be jarring and likely damaging.

In the rebuilding phase, communications themes could align with some or all of the following:

How our company has adapted to COVID-19, including in its support for employees — especially public-facing employees — through flex schedules, remote work, financial/salary support, health and mental health/wellness support, etc.How our service or product has maintained its relevance and, possibly, how might it help clients and customers recover from the disruption.

How our team has collaborated internally during the lockdown, how it has connected with clients and customers, and how it has managed to keep essential work going.

What we have learned as leaders and as part of industries that have seen the ground shift beneath our feet.

What our “re-entry trajectory” will be.

The ways we have been doing our part — e.g., donating, volunteering, maintaining essential operations — to help customers, clients and our community through the pandemic’s challenges.

How our experience might help other businesses or people.

How to say it

Tone and approach are critical considerations. Empathy and emotion are key, and it’s important to align our tone with the seriousness of both the health and economic situations, as well as with a reading of the public mood (which, unfortunately, reflects the country’s sharp political divisions).

Candor, reflection, helpfulness and connection are vital communications qualities.

To be avoided are fluff, exploitation (e.g., taking obvious advantage of the situation to promote our businesses) and call-to-action overkill (e.g., “… remember to wash your hands”). We ought to scale back the humor, too. That can get tricky or strike the wrong note.

As for communication channels, options abound. Traditional media — local, business and industry — is the highway to gaining third-party credibility for our stories.

For digital/social media marketing, information should be relevant and its tone on point. If not, the unsubscribes and unfollows will come through fast and furious. Participation in webinars, podcasts and other digital speaking opportunities are great ways to reach audiences.

So is writing an article that could be published — in print, online or both — in a media outlet or posted to LinkedIn or a blog.

In every effort to communicate, we need to consider the times we are living through.

For example, even routine new hire or product launch announcements should reflect a sensitivity to what we and our audiences are enduring. Perhaps certain messages can be put on hold for a time. Perhaps not. But in all cases, it’s necessary to scrutinize draft communications through this lens.

Make it part of the success story

This may not resonate yet, but effective communications can help make COVID-19 part of a success story. If we can build momentum, it will pay off as we go forward. It will help us reopen faster and be ahead of competitors who are keeping their heads down.

In some cases, COVID-19 may have triggered taking a closer look at what our businesses are offering, perhaps providing an unanticipated opportunity to evolve and emerge stronger. This could be the time to consider writing a new chapter in our story.

COVID-19 has catapulted us into uncharted territory. We find ourselves in the midst of numerous distractions, fears and pivots. And while there are many uncertainties on how to best navigate these uncharted waters, effective communications will help elevate our brands and businesses.