'The Great Pause' of coronavirus shutdown gives US chance to make different environmental choices

The economy, here in the North Bay and around the world, has never experienced anything like the coronavirus downturn. Over 30 million Americans are newly unemployed, businesses are closed, and people are justifiably worried.

Are we in the early stages of a dystopian science-fiction tale, or are we instead poised on the edge of a new and better world, in which the lessons of this challenging time can be absorbed and put to use?

What will things look like as we emerge from this shut-down and isolation? Will we simply return to our fossil-fuel burning, hyper-consumptive lives, glad to be able to take road trips and vacations, and browse in the local mall?

Or could we take the opportunity provided by “the great pause,” to ask ourselves: what do we want the world to look like? How do we want to travel, work, and play? How do we want to invest the trillions it will take to recover in a way that leaves us better, safer, and more resilient?

As the Indian novelist and political commentator Arundhati Roy said in her recent piece in the Financial Times, “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next…. It offers us a chance to rethink the doomsday machine we have built for ourselves. Nothing could be worse than a return to normality.”

But don’t we all crave normality? Why would that be a bad thing?

Because before coronavirus, “normal” was spewing 36 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the global atmosphere every year. A return to that would simply cue up the next crisis by undermining the stable climate upon which we all depend.

As millions go back to work, millions of others won’t.

We will need to invest massively in education and re-training. Supporting struggling workers and small businesses, including our battered solar and renewable energy businesses, will be critical moving forward.

Chris Call, CEO of North Bay Credit Union, says, “one lesson we are learning is that we need to be a society of savers, instead of spenders. That is why NBCU will continue to promote things like our electric vehicle loan program, so that people can reduce their fuel and auto-maintenance budget. This will be good for their finances, and good for the climate. That kind of resiliency is important whether the next crisis is another fire, a flood, or a pandemic.”

In order for our economy to support new growth in innovative businesses, cleaner and more economical transportation, and new housing and working solutions, we need to rethink both our public policy and how we want to live and work.

People have discovered that they don’t have to drive to the office every day. They can work from home, or co-work and go into an office maybe once or twice a week.

As Brad Baker, CEO of SOMO Village, points out, “people have learned to telecommute, so there is an opportunity for people to not drive as much. We need to offer people housing options to live in walkable and bikeable safe communities near places to work. There are great opportunities to be creative in how we look at converting existing areas to places that people want to live in this new world. Affordable, sustainable housing is achievable with the right combination of regulatory reform, forward thinking property owners and a strong economy.”

The bottom line is that we are being offered a massive opportunity to craft a new, post-coronavirus world.

But we must think big. This is why economists, academics, consumer advocates and environmental groups are all advocating for bold policies and programs that will direct our recovery in a climate-friendly direction.

Imagine, for example, a national Climate Conservation Corps, employing people whose jobs are not coming back for a long time in planting trees and restoring natural ecosystems so that they can sequester more carbon and produce a myriad of other benefits.

The policies we need to achieve net- negative emissions and secure a safe and vibrant future for all are outlined in The Climate Center’s Climate-Safe California platform, which is a roadmap for a thriving 21st-century economy. We must continue to work together as business owners, workers, government, and the broader community here in the North Bay and beyond.

As we prepare to restart the economy and engage our economic motor, let us be sure to make the choices and investments that will allow our region, our nation, and our planet to thrive for generations to come.