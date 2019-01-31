Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, wealth management and investment services, and more.

You have worked hard to build your business, investing time and money to create something you’re proud of — something that will provide for you and your family. So, when it comes to protecting your business, choosing the right insurance is the first step.

IDENTIFY THE NEEDS OF YOUR BUSINESS

All insurance starts with general liability, but what comes next? Do you have a fleet of vehicles or specialized equipment essential to your operation? Do you have multiple locations that may require differing amounts of coverage? If you have employees, how do you make sure they’re protected while still shielding your business from the risks of being an employer?

It’s important to ask yourself these questions to help you choose the insurance that meets the unique needs of your business.

LIABILITY: ONE SIZE DOES NOT FIT ALL

All insurance is built upon general liability, but your business may face additional risks that must be taken into account. Businesses that serve alcohol face liquor liability. Businesses that provide a service instead of a product are open to professional liability. And all businesses are at risk for cyber liability should someone steal your data.

These are just a few examples of the many types of liability coverage available. The specific characteristics of your business will dictate the coverage you need.

PROPERTY COVERAGE: IT’S NOT JUST FOR BUILDINGS

Many business owners equate property coverage to the building they occupy. They think “I don’t own this building, so I don’t need property coverage.” But the stock on their shelves or the equipment in the back are important to the business and can be insured.

Perhaps, the most important type of property coverage is “loss of use.” If your insured property is damaged and your business can’t operate normally, loss of use coverage can pay for your lost income or cover your rent at a temporary location. It can also help you advertise to let your customers know when you’re up and running again. Property insurance comes in many forms and you have more to protect than you think.

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION: YOU NEED IT, SO MAKE SURE IT’S GOOD

California requires that all businesses with at least one employee have workers’ compensation insurance. Unlike general liability and property, workers’ compensation coverage is relatively the same across all insurance companies that offer it.

When deciding which carrier to choose, pick the one that provides the best service to go with the insurance. Many insurance companies will offer workplace safety evaluations and injury prevention classes for businesses that have workers’ compensation with them. Finding a company that will partner with you in this way adds great value to your coverage.

DECISION TIME: YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR

Too often, insurance is treated as just another expense and business owners gravitate to the least costly option to “save money.” Often, this approach ends up costing your business more in the long run.

Insurance is more than just a policy; it’s also claims handling, customer service, and legal representation. These are not areas where you want to have the cheapest option. When deciding which insurance company to entrust with the protection of your business, be sure to consider the entire company, not just the premium you’re paying.