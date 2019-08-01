Rick Tooker is a land use planner at Farella and can be reached at rtooker@fbm.com or 707-967-4152. Headquartered in San Francisco, Farella maintains an office in St. Helena that is focused on the wine industry.

Recently, local members of the wine industry in Napa County have been actively engaged with county government in discussions regarding ways to streamline the winery use permit process.

Frustrated with the cost and lengthy time frames associated with the current process, local vintners have been searching for ways to make the permitting process more user-friendly, and a number of proposals for change have emerged.

Generally, the proposals are focused on two different issues: developing a way for small family farms to have wine tastings on their vineyard properties and simplifying the use-permit-modification process for existing wineries. Although the former issue has received more publicity, both are worthy of consideration.

With regard to family farms, in recent years a number of grape growers have entered the wine market and developed their own virtual brands. The usual method is to become licensed as a type 02 winegrower with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and to become an “alternating proprietor” at another winery facility.

In essence, the alternating proprietor and the host winery share the host’s wine premises. This allows the winegrower to have all the rights and privileges of a winery without the cost of developing a bricks and mortar facility.

The difficulty with an alternating proprietorship (or “AP”) arrangement is that the AP frequently does not have the ability to have wine tastings at the host winery. And even in situations where an AP can hold tastings, it is often difficult to build a brand where the tasting facility is disconnected from the AP’s vineyards and their “story.” For this reason, the AP reasonably would like to have the ability to bring visitors to their vineyard and to conduct tastings and wine sales there.

Unfortunately, the current regulations in Napa do not allow for such an arrangement. Thus, one of the topics under discussion is how to make it viable for vineyard owners without their own winery facilities to conduct wine tastings. We believe that the simplest solution would be to allow offsite tasting rooms on agricultural properties whose owners hold a type 02 winegrowers license.

Briefly, the ABC allows the holder of a winegrower’s license to have a separate standalone tasting room at a different location. This is referred to as a “duplicate 02” license, or more colloquially a “dupe 02.” It allows for an offsite tasting room where wine tastings and sales can occur, separate from the winery facility where the wine is produced.

Currently, Napa’s regulations only allow tastings as an accessory use to an onsite winery. Thus, a winegrower in the unincorporated areas of the county can only have a tasting room on a property that has a winery. (This not the case in the cities, which is why we have seen a proliferation of tasting rooms in all of the Napa municipalities.) However, we believe that Napa’s agricultural zoning should not preclude the possibility of offsite tasting rooms.

If a winegrower has a bonded winery premise somewhere in the county, then it could reasonably be argued that a standalone tasting room on a separate vineyard parcel was accessory to that winery, and accessory to the agricultural use of the vineyard property.

Some restrictions would arguably be prudent, such as placing a limitation on the size of the tasting room, requiring a minimum parcel size, and requiring that the property be developed with a certain amount of vineyard. One might even posit that a large percentage of the wine sold should be made with grapes from the property.