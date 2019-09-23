'Emotional intelligence' and the bottom line: How to build empathy into your company culture

NICOLE SERRES
September 23, 2019
Smartt Principles

Nicole Smartt Serres is an author as well as president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma. She also writes the Business Journal column Smartt Principles (nbbj.news/smarttprinciples).

This article was originally published in Inc. magazine.

I’ve always loved the term “emotional intelligence,” in large part because it describes what we at staffing firms and recruiting agencies live for.

Over the years, I’ve learned how to comb through LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and cover letters efficiently. I can cut through the jargon or unrelated job titles and figure out just how qualified a candidate is for a position, usually within a few seconds.

But ultimately, the best candidates are the one that aren’t defined by their resumes.

Instead, they have a certain je ne sais quoi that you discover in the interview room. They’re the ones that leave you feeling like you’ve spoken to someone who doesn’t just want the job; they get it: your company’s problems, your concerns, your culture, your goals.

It’s less about checking boxes and more about sensing, innately, how they can help.

That type of intelligence doesn’t come from skills-based courses or self-help business books, and it’s often hard to come by. But it is something that you can encourage and cultivate within your company. The key to emotional intelligence — and a company that makes the most of it — is instilling empathy in every aspect of your business. And the good news is: It’s not as hard as it sounds.

As a leader, practice your own empathy

The first step to building empathy in your work is to (unsurprisingly!) work on yourself:

How often do you invite feedback from your employees or colleagues?

How often do you put yourself in their shoes?

If you suspect that you’ve become disconnected from the people within your company, one of the best ways to fix it is to take a step back.

When we’re busy, we get caught up in our own roles and immediate deadlines and we often lose sight of how many people are working on their own projects — complete with the same problems and stressors we’re experiencing. When did you last consciously take stock of what your team is up against?

Try attending some team meetings where you make it clear you’re only there to observe, listen, and receive feedback. Especially the ones that you haven’t attended for a bit because they weren’t “relevant” or “necessary” for you.

Meanwhile, if you don’t have regular one-on-one meetings with your team, now is the time to start. During those meetings, set aside a clear section on the agenda to solicit feedback and to check in with employees about how they’re feeling, especially about their workloads. As they give you that feedback, focus on listening. You’ll be surprised what you learn.

When something bad happens, ask yourself how the person is feeling

Let’s say that someone loses their temper in a meeting or that one of your employees isn’t finishing their assignments on time. Often, our quickest response is frustration.

But consider this: When did you last get frustrated about something at work because you’d had a bad night’s sleep or stressful week?

You’re not a mind-reader, but you can take a step back from the issue at hand and consider all angles. I often think about this while stuck on my morning commute when someone honks because they don’t feel like I’ve accelerated quickly enough or refused to let me into an exit lane. Annoying? Absolutely.

But remember that time you were late for work, and just as you made it to the exit, someone tried to cut in?

Another great step is to ask the person, specifically and openly, if everything is okay. Because if they’re missing deadlines or doing poor work, chances are there’s probably something off, right? Asking questions should give you more clarity before deciding how to address the problem at hand.

Practice empathy on business projects

Empathy and emotional intelligence don’t just include internal projects.

You can also practice empathy in the projects, products, or services that build your business. There’s a rising trend in creative problem-solving called design thinking, which encourages people (and not just designers) to consider how they can build better products or experiences by designing them with people and solutions in mind.

What that means: Let’s say you work in HR, and you’re having a hard time getting people to submit company feedback. Sit down and write a list of reasons that could be causing them to brush it off. Is it a lack of time? Is the form you send them too cumbersome? Do they feel self-conscious?

Next, write down some ways you can offset all those possible problems. Could you cut down the number of questions? Create an online form that’s easy to submit anonymously?

You’ll likely find that there are some simple, straightforward solutions you’d never considered before that will greatly improve the experience.

And if you’re not sure how to build better solutions at your company, ask your colleagues or employees! Inviting people to share their thoughts and ideas is one of the best ways to make them feel heard. And that’s a great step in the direction of an emotionally intelligent company.

