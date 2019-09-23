'Emotional intelligence' and the bottom line: How to build empathy into your company culture

I’ve always loved the term “emotional intelligence,” in large part because it describes what we at staffing firms and recruiting agencies live for.

Over the years, I’ve learned how to comb through LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and cover letters efficiently. I can cut through the jargon or unrelated job titles and figure out just how qualified a candidate is for a position, usually within a few seconds.

But ultimately, the best candidates are the one that aren’t defined by their resumes.

Instead, they have a certain je ne sais quoi that you discover in the interview room. They’re the ones that leave you feeling like you’ve spoken to someone who doesn’t just want the job; they get it: your company’s problems, your concerns, your culture, your goals.

It’s less about checking boxes and more about sensing, innately, how they can help.

That type of intelligence doesn’t come from skills-based courses or self-help business books, and it’s often hard to come by. But it is something that you can encourage and cultivate within your company. The key to emotional intelligence — and a company that makes the most of it — is instilling empathy in every aspect of your business. And the good news is: It’s not as hard as it sounds.

As a leader, practice your own empathy

The first step to building empathy in your work is to (unsurprisingly!) work on yourself:

How often do you invite feedback from your employees or colleagues?

How often do you put yourself in their shoes?

If you suspect that you’ve become disconnected from the people within your company, one of the best ways to fix it is to take a step back.

When we’re busy, we get caught up in our own roles and immediate deadlines and we often lose sight of how many people are working on their own projects — complete with the same problems and stressors we’re experiencing. When did you last consciously take stock of what your team is up against?

Try attending some team meetings where you make it clear you’re only there to observe, listen, and receive feedback. Especially the ones that you haven’t attended for a bit because they weren’t “relevant” or “necessary” for you.

Meanwhile, if you don’t have regular one-on-one meetings with your team, now is the time to start. During those meetings, set aside a clear section on the agenda to solicit feedback and to check in with employees about how they’re feeling, especially about their workloads. As they give you that feedback, focus on listening. You’ll be surprised what you learn.

When something bad happens, ask yourself how the person is feeling

Let’s say that someone loses their temper in a meeting or that one of your employees isn’t finishing their assignments on time. Often, our quickest response is frustration.

But consider this: When did you last get frustrated about something at work because you’d had a bad night’s sleep or stressful week?

You’re not a mind-reader, but you can take a step back from the issue at hand and consider all angles. I often think about this while stuck on my morning commute when someone honks because they don’t feel like I’ve accelerated quickly enough or refused to let me into an exit lane. Annoying? Absolutely.