Special Coverage: Prepare Your Business For Outages

Will my business coverage turn on when the lights go out?

Whether there's business-interruption coverage for preventative outages by Pacific Gas & Electric during times of high fire risk can depend on your insurance carrier, brokers say.

No power? Time to relocate business operations

With enough notice, PG&E's cuts to electricity during high wildfire risk could be treated like other occurrences covered by existing business continuity and disaster recovery plans, say some North Bay tech firms.

Prepare your business for power outages now, sue later?

Ultimately, it may be a better strategy for businesses to gird themselves against a dark grid ahead of time as best they can, rather than suing PG&E for losses from fire-safety outages retroactively, say attorneys.

Why your business could lose power as fire danger rises

Pacific Gas & Electric power lines running through fire-risk areas could connect to places not threatened by dry, hot winds and ample fuel, causing locations not in danger of fire to lose power.

How to keep your Wine Country hotel's lights on during a safety outage

Napa Valley was the first North Bay area to experience a planned shutdown under PG&E's new program to help avoid California wildfires. Calistoga's experience can help other tourism areas avoid having their revenue turned off.
