Special Coverage: Prepare Your Business For Outages
Will my business coverage turn on when the lights go out?
Whether there's business-interruption coverage for preventative outages by Pacific Gas & Electric during times of high fire risk can depend on your insurance carrier, brokers say.
No power? Time to relocate business operations
With enough notice, PG&E's cuts to electricity during high wildfire risk could be treated like other occurrences covered by existing business continuity and disaster recovery plans, say some North Bay tech firms.
Prepare your business for power outages now, sue later?
Ultimately, it may be a better strategy for businesses to gird themselves against a dark grid ahead of time as best they can, rather than suing PG&E for losses from fire-safety outages retroactively, say attorneys.
Why your business could lose power as fire danger rises
Pacific Gas & Electric power lines running through fire-risk areas could connect to places not threatened by dry, hot winds and ample fuel, causing locations not in danger of fire to lose power.