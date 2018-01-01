Special Coverage: Top North Bay Real Estate Projects 2018
Top Projects: OLE Health south Napa campus
The new campus for nonprofit OLE Health will provide care to 15,000 underserved patients in Napa County. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Petaluma High School track and field improvements, Petaluma
Petaluma High School upgrades to Steve Ellison Field create a sports center that's safer and requires less maintenance. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Redwood Credit Union Grove Café, Santa Rosa
Redwood Credit Union's new café in its Santa Rosa headquarters features sit-down and grab-and-go dining. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Russian River Brewing, Windsor
Russian River Brewing Company expects to reach production of 31,000 barrels in December at its newly opened production facility in Windsor. The new brewery wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Boys & Girls Club house, Yountville
The new Yountville clubhouse for Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga includes a 3D printer. The project wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Sun House Senior Housing, Ukiah
The Sun House Senior Housing near downtown Ukiah has a library, kitchen and transportation services. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: The Grove at SOMO Village, Rohnert Park
SOMO Village, a central Sonoma County redevelopment of a high-tech campus, adds an outdoor events area, winning one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Mill Valley Lumber Yard, Mill Valley
The Mill Valley Lumber Yard project, which retains its history in new life as a retail hub, wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.
Top Projects: Vi La Vita Spa at Vintners Inn, Santa Rosa
The new 5,000-square-foot, full-service day spa at Vintners Inn north of Santa Rosa brings new relaxation options to the Sonoma County Wine Country spot.
Top Projects: Victory Station industrial warehouse, Sonoma
The 250,000-square-foot Victory Station warehouse project at the southern end of the Eighth Street East, with 22 truck-dock doors and vertical space for stacking four pallets, wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Top Real Estate Projects Awards.