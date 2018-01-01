Special Coverage: Wine Beer Spirits Awards 2018
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Adam Spiegel, Sonoma Distilling Co.
An early player in the U.S. craft spirits business, the founder of the Rohnert Park-based craft distiller is obsessed with "grain to glass" quality in making higher-end whiskey. Here's why Adam Spiegel wins a North Bay Business Journal award.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Ron Rubin's quest to save lives
Here's why entrepreneur Ron Rubin, who owns The Republic of Tea in Marin County and an eponymous Russian River Valley winery in Sonoma County, has heart to help hundreds of North Coast wineries with cardiac emergencies.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Derek Benham, Purple Wine + Spirits
Hit wine brands Blackstone and Mark West are part of Derek Benham's nearly four decades of relentless pursuit of innovation. Find out why he's one of this year's winners of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Paragon Label, Petaluma
Sonoma County-based Paragon Label expands into spirits and augmented-reality labels, and it wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards this year.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Fortera, Mill Valley
Mill Valley-based Fortera makes business-to-business software as a service to facilitate group purchasing of wines and spirits. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Sipsong Spirits, Windsor
The first bottling of craft spirits from this one-woman show sold out in a week. Sipsong Spirits is a winner of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards this year.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Truett-Hurst, Healdsburg
North Bay Business Journal awards Truett-Hurst in the supplier category for environmental stewardship in the Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2018. The Sonoma County winery pairs with a water district to protect the salmon run.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: VineView, Angwin
Napa County-based VineView uses planes and drones to scan vineyards for metrics that allow for smarter decisions to maximize ROI and wine grape quality. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Enartis USA, Windsor
The Sonoma County-based chain of wine laboratories has been active after 2017 and 2018 North Bay wildfires in testing for "smoke taint." Enartis USA wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.
Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards: Winesecrets, Sebastopol
Sonoma County's Winesecrets solves challenges for winemakers. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2018.