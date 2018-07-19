(1 of ) Rachel Keigley, left, and Alison Michnevich of Rodney Strong and Davis Bynum wineries attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) District 3 Dairy Princess Jeanette Furlong, center, first alternate Dairy Princess Megan Binford, left, and second alternate Dairy Princess Sarah Kiser attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Allison Wong and Mark Flowers attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Brian Denner and Mary Calla attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Maureen Meex, left, and Dorothy Rodella share a laugh with Jan Gerhardt, whose late husband Al Gerhardt is being posthumously inducted into the Farm Bureau Hall of Fame, during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Bonnie and Don DiBernardi, who are being honored as the Farm Family of the Year, and Ron Carli, right, attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) Oscar and Linda Fuentes attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Christina and Jeff Kowell, left, with Jenny and Bob Ponzo during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Barbara and Martin Gavriloff with Debra Young, right, during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Barbara McDougall, right, greets Chuck McPherson and Misti Harris during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Misti Harris, left, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office community engagement liason, Chuck McPherson, and Barbara McDougall attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Steve Knudsen and Amanda Edgar attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Judy Mori, left, and Jan Gerhardt attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Judy Mori, left talks with Jan Gerhardt, whose late husband Al Gerhardt is being posthumously inducted to the Farm Bureau Hall of Fame, during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) John Meislahn and his cousin Ida Meislahn attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Elaine Olson, left, Lori Olson and Brian Olson attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Sonoma County sheriff-elect Mark Essick, center, and members of the Sheriff's Office Ag Crimes Task Force, from left, Jonathan Steele John Fomasi, Misti Harris, and Henri Boustany attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Jens and Beckie Kullberg, left, with Ken and Brenda Roberts during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Russ and Joanne Denner, left, with Mary Calla and Brian Denner during Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Maureen Meex, left, Dorothy Rodella, and Jan Gerhardt attend Love of the Land hosted by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, at Richard's Grove and Saralee's Vineyard, in Windsor, California, on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)