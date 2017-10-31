Stories on how the communities will be recovering in the weeks, months and years after the massive October 2017 wildfires.
The law would give marijuana businesses a three-year break on taxes by reducing an excise tax and suspending taxes for pot cultivators altogether through 2022.
Santa Rosa-based Empire College is partnering with The Computing Technology Industry to offer students two cybersecurity certifications. Lead instructor Ryan Doham talks about the growing job field of cyberthreat defense.
North Bay Business Journal's and Sonoma State University's 26th annual conference on the local economy will include the year's first comprehensive North Bay outlook and a panel on solutions to the housing crisis.
Here is a factoid that might be interesting — and concerning — to North Bay employers: One out of three companies in the state had an annual turnover rate of more than 10 percent last year.
Echoing another major report this week, a key watcher of wine consumer behavior tells North Coast growers that the U.S. has "reached a sort of plateau and a peak in terms of growth in the number of drinkers we have in the marketplace."
Despite its warning that the "premiumization" trend of consumers reaching for ever-more-pricey wines may be ending, Silicon Valley Bank's closely watched annual industry outlook predicts 4 to 8 percent sales growth for wines over $10 a bottle.
Napa County plans to crack down on winery permits out of compliance with production, tourism and other limits. But with less than three months for vintners to file for fix-its, there's growing concern about meeting the deadline.