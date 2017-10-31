s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe
63°
Mostly cloudy
TUE
 63°
 45°
WED
 61°
 49°
THU
 61°
 48°
FRI
 54°
 49°
SAT
 55°
 47°
Latest Stories
Santa Rosa, Sonoma County rethinking office space
Both will consider replacing low-rise complexes with government-centric towers.
5 hours ago
Report: US cannabis market to reach $26B by 2025
H-1B visa applications now can get back into fast lane
PG&E files for bankruptcy amid wildfire lawsuits
3 Sonoma hospitality and retail businesses to be sold
Ready player 1? GameStop drops plans to sell company
Luther Burbank Savings reports 2018 results
Galleries
Insights from 12 North Bay leaders in commercial banking
Discover 26 of the North Bay's most intriguing construction projects
Profiles of 25 North Coast wine, beer and spirits innovators

North Bay Credit Union reveals work with cannabis customers

The CEO of the Santa Rosa institution says the death of a member in a home invasion prompted the announcement that it has been handling marijuana industry transactions, a move he says is necessary but could draw attention from federal regulators.

More News

North Bay fires business coverage

Stories on how the communities will be recovering in the weeks, months and years after the massive October 2017 wildfires.

California lawmakers propose slashing taxes to lift sluggish legal cannabis industry

The law would give marijuana businesses a three-year break on taxes by reducing an excise tax and suspending taxes for pot cultivators altogether through 2022.

Have what it takes to be a cyberdefender?

Santa Rosa-based Empire College is partnering with The Computing Technology Industry to offer students two cybersecurity certifications. Lead instructor Ryan Doham talks about the growing job field of cyberthreat defense.

Feb. 19 conference to explore North Bay economy, housing solutions

North Bay Business Journal's and Sonoma State University's 26th annual conference on the local economy will include the year's first comprehensive North Bay outlook and a panel on solutions to the housing crisis.

North Bay workers wield power with employers, survey finds

Here is a factoid that might be interesting — and concerning — to North Bay employers: One out of three companies in the state had an annual turnover rate of more than 10 percent last year.

Changing consumer demand ripples through fine-wine supply chain

Echoing another major report this week, a key watcher of wine consumer behavior tells North Coast growers that the U.S. has "reached a sort of plateau and a peak in terms of growth in the number of drinkers we have in the marketplace."

Vintners need new strategies to boost fine-wine sales, report says

Despite its warning that the "premiumization" trend of consumers reaching for ever-more-pricey wines may be ending, Silicon Valley Bank's closely watched annual industry outlook predicts 4 to 8 percent sales growth for wines over $10 a bottle.

It's crunch time for Napa County winery permit modifications

Napa County plans to crack down on winery permits out of compliance with production, tourism and other limits. But with less than three months for vintners to file for fix-its, there's growing concern about meeting the deadline.
Most Popular Stories
North Bay Credit Union reveals work with cannabis customers
Sonoma hospital 'defying gravity' that's crushing others
Move back or move on after the Tubbs fire: A look at who is selling, who is not
New construction competes with North Bay rebuilds
Wineries, breweries, distilleries thankful for shutdown pause
California lawmakers propose slashing taxes to lift sluggish legal cannabis industry
Columns
Vine Notes:Insights on wine banking, finance, law, agriculture and marketing.
New Retirement: There's a paradigm shift in how businesses think about older workers.
Wealth Matters: Tips on managing wealth and planning for retirement and succession.
Powering The Bottom Line: Case studies in North Bay firms' use of clean energy.
So You Want to Be a Leaders: Dominican University expert gives tips on business leadership.
Smartt Principles: Millennial entrepreneur offers business acumen for great results.

Our Network

Wine Industry Business Journal — sponsored by Exchange Bank
Wineries, breweries, distilleries thankful for shutdown pause
Napa's Delicato aims further toward upscale wines with new name and sales group
Napa Valley vintner buys Sierra Foothills zinfandel winery
House passes bill that aids Lake, Mendocino county wine grape growers
North Coast vintners watch pivotal Supreme Court case over interstate wine sales
Banking and Financial Services
Bank of Marin earnings rise 22% in 2018
Luther Burbank Savings reports 2018 results
Payday lender refunds $800K in settlement
Insights from 12 North Bay leaders in commercial banking
California concludes cannabis public bank too risky
Health Care
St. Joe Sonoma County CEO resigns
Sonoma hospital 'defying gravity' that's crushing others
Sutter Health and Marin General Hospital part ways again
Walgreens to pay $269M in settlements over meds billing
North Bay business briefs: Empire College, Patisserie Angelica and more
Tech, Biotech, Manufacturing
Lagunitas goes global to tap growth of its hoppy beers
Report: US cannabis market to reach $26B by 2025
Have what it takes to be a cyberdefender?
California lawmakers propose slashing taxes to lift sluggish legal cannabis industry
Wineries, breweries, distilleries thankful for shutdown pause
Real Estate
Santa Rosa, Sonoma County rethinking office space
North Bay malls adapt to new retail reality
Sutter Health and Marin General Hospital part ways again
North Bay professionals news: AUL, EAH Housing and more
Affordable-housing nonprofit buys Santa Rosa apartment complex
Employment
North Bay workers wield power with employers, survey finds
H-1B visa applications now can get back into fast lane
North Bay Business Journal names new account executive
More businesses turn to freelancers in tight job market
Chefs and truck drivers beware: AI is coming for your jobs
Hospitality & Tourism
New managers of Santa Rosa's Flamingo Hotel plan 'repositioning'
3 Sonoma hospitality and retail businesses to be sold
New managers bringing back glory days at historic Santa Rosa hotel
Napa, Sonoma hotels lead revenue rise for North Bay hotels
North Bay business briefs: Wine Business Institute, Sonoma County Tourism and more
Construction
New construction competes with North Bay rebuilds
Move back or move on after the Tubbs fire: A look at who is selling, who is not
Facebook CEO seeks $500M for Bay Area affordable housing
California to sue Southern California city over blocked homebuilding
Developer proposes changes to downtown Santa Rosa apartment project
Opinion
Opinion: What kind of city does Santa Rosa want to be?
Insights for 2019: Buckle in for California economy's bumpy ride
Insights for 2019: Temper that optimism with a dose of caution
Insights for 2019: Workers are looking more carefully at employers
Insights for 2019: Farmers will need to be resilient — again
Retail
3 Sonoma hospitality and retail businesses to be sold
Ready player 1? GameStop drops plans to sell company
McDonald's riles franchisees with demand to pay for kitchen wall
Walgreens to pay $269M in settlements over meds billing
RH enters 2019 at top speed
Law
PG&E files for bankruptcy amid wildfire lawsuits
H-1B visa applications now can get back into fast lane
Napa wine law firm adds cannabis division
California to sue Southern California city over blocked homebuilding
Walgreens to pay $269M in settlements over meds billing