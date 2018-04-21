Notable quote: “My greatest challenge would have to be seeing all the needs in our communities and not being able to touch (as of now) every single person to help them overcome their financial needs.”

Other things about me...

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I always lead by example, I accept responsibility and I take pride in helping others achieve their personal and financial goals. I care about our community and always try to find ways to make a positive impact.

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment is to have helped many employees achieve their career goals. I am also very proud of the work I do in my community and the positive impact I have had in peoples’ financial life through financial literacy workshops.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months:

Being chosen to be a part of La Luz Latino Leadership Program.

Quick Takes

First job:

My first real job was at McDonald’s. I moved to the U.S. in October 1999 and I was working at McDonalds by November of the same year. I have always forced myself to step out of my comfort zone and this was definitely a challenge for me, but it really helped me with learning the language and adapting to a new life in this country.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom really likes to brag about how my wife and I are raising our kids.