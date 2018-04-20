Responsibilities with your company:

Working with business customers for commercial loans. I help on the front end with determining their needs and the best loan structure to fit their goals. Then working with the borrower and my team to get the loan approved and documented. While we do have a team of processers and underwriting support, I sometimes underwrite my own loans when time or subject expertise is needed, and then provide ongoing support and management for that borrower for the life of that loan.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I’m constantly looking to improve the way I do my job, so that I can give more to my family, company and community.

Years with company

1

Length of time in current position

1

No. companywide employees

75

No. that report to you:

0

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Negotiating a part-time schedule without lessening my position or responsibilities. There is a stigma that a person cannot be effective and make a meaningful contribution to an organization while working a part time schedule. It was important for me to have greater balance and flexibility while my children are so young, and this has enabled me to do much more for them. I also feel like I’m a more effective employee because I have to make the most of the hours I am “at work”.

Greatest professional challenge

It was a large, specialized loan I made into a field I was familiar with but a product line I was new at. The credit itself had some hair on it and there we just as many reasons to do it as to not do it. Because it was a very large loan I needed the buy in of many people. I worked on it for nearly nine months and finally closed it. I learned A LOT in the process.

Best advice received

You can only do what you can do. This advice was from the late Dave Brown. I was very stressed with not having enough hours in the day to finish everything that was in front of me. I pull this out when I need to be reminded to turn off for the day.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

A job change - after 19 years with my previous employer I made the leap to a new company.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Summit State Bank has amazing leadership. We’ve invested in staff over the past year to more efficiently leverage our resources in order to achieve our growth goals. Our president has an open door policy and is constantly looking for feedback from all employees. In addition to doing away with a formal dress code, we often have themed dress days, bring your pet to work, and have even gotten together outside of the office for laser tag!

Next professional goal

I’d like to take on a higher level role. I’ve purposely put my career on autopilot while my kids are young. Within the next few years I plan on taking on greater responsibilities which would include managing people and not just loans.