Short of Bank of Marin wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 4:35PM

Age: 32

Vice President, Branch Manager II

Bank of Marin

1450 Grant Ave., Novato 94945

415-899-7338

www.bankofmarin.com

Responsibilities with your company:

I’m responsible for providing quality customer service by managing efficiencies of the branch, analyzing branch activity, ensuring that customer issues are handled, and promote sales and referrals while complying with Bank policies and procedures.

I provide ongoing staff development relating to technical and product knowledge, referrals and customer retention. My essential job duties include: Overseeing the flow of cash and financial instruments in accordance with company policy and regulatory standards. Enforcing established procedures for custody and control of assets, records. Supervise branch personnel (hire, assign work, create schedules, and review performance). Conduct ongoing coaching and mentoring to help raise employee sales, service and operations skill levels. Ensure a high level of customer service is provided. Balance operation controls and customer service in order to minimize risk to the Bank. Conduct sales and relationship growth calls to customers and prospects. Regularly review branch budgets and execute strategies to control expenses and achieve budgeted growth. Lead sales culture in the branch. Coach and motivate staff to help them achieve targeted sales objectives including cross sell ratios, deposit and loan growth profitability targets, sales of cash management and other third party products. â€¢Partners with Regional Manager, Market Manager, Business Developers, Commercial Lenders, Wealth Management, Cash Management and others to maximize customer relationships.

Participates in community organizations and non-profits to promote goodwill and generate new business.

se the Bank’s sales tracking system on daily basis to track conversations, up sells with clients and any outside calls.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I’m a proud member of the North Bay and am deeply committed to helping improve and grow our communities. I believe in encouraging my generation to change the world for the better.

Years with company

11

Length of time in current position

5

No. companywide employees

310

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Based on sales results, I have been recognized as a Bank of Marin President’s Club winner for 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Greatest professional challenge

It can be challenging at times to communicate industry and technology changes to customers and prospects that are used to the old way of doing things.

Best advice received

The only thing better than doing well, is doing good.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Over the past year I had the privilege as president of the board of directors at Novato Human Needs Center to play an influential role in a merger with the Novato Youth Center. It was incredibly satisfying and inspiring to bring two 40+ year nonprofit organizations together. We determined that by coming together we can offer more services to more people in need. What I found most encouraging about the merger is the simple fact that the driving factor behind our decision to merge is to better assist the people within our communities.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Bank of Marin has a strong financial reputation and because of this, the Bank recently provided a special bonus to all employees other than senior management. Additionally, Bank of Marin recently increased the minimum salary, understanding the financial challenges that can come with living in the North Bay.

Next professional goal

In time, I hope to be promoted to a regional manager overseeing the success of several branches at Bank of Marin.

Education

-Executive Development Academy, Western Independent Bankers, 2017-18 -Santa Rosa Junior College -Casa Grande High School

Hometown

Petaluma, CA

Community/nonprofit activities

I am currently a proud board member at North Marin Community Services serving on the executive, strategic partnership and governance committees. I am also the volunteer chair coordinator for the Novato Paint the Town Red committee. During the 2017 year, I volunteered over 150 hours for numerous nonprofit organizations located in the North Bay. I am a past-president of the board of directors at the Novato Human Needs Center and served on the executive, finance and strategic planning committees for three years. I am a past-president for the board of directors at Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC) and served on the executive and finance committees for six years and am currently an advisory board member for PPSC. I am a 2013 graduate of the Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My father has been an incredible mentor for me throughout my life. He has taught me the value of developing strong relationships based on trust and loyalty. My dad is an excellent coach and instilled in me the importance of being a team player, understanding that so much more can be accomplished when you unite with those around you.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Overdraft

Typical day at the office

A typical day at the office consists of staff and customer meetings, coaching my employees, answering phones, writing emails and letters, reviewing reports, attending client meetings, cross selling numerous bank products, strategic planning, setting goals and volunteering my time at nonprofits.

Best place to work outside of your office

On the golf course!

Hobbies

I spend most of my time with family and friends including my wife Brittany, five year old son, Brody and two year old daughter, Kennedy. I enjoy playing baseball and golf and volunteering my time and energy in the community, helping those less fortunate.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

A professional baseball player

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Graduate from the Pacific Coast Banking School and shoot par on the golf course!

First job

Argus Courier Paperboy

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“The Leadership Challenge” written by James Kouzes and Barry Posner

Favorite movie

“The Shawshank Redemption”

Favorite after-work drink

Manhattan

Last vacation

Camping with family and friends at Pinecrest Lake

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom and sad say I am incredibly personable and because of this, have developed many close relationships with a diverse group of people.