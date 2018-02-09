Canopy Healthis expanding its network with the addition of the Good Samaritan Health System, which includes Regional Medical Center of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital, it was announced today.

These two facilities are partnered with the Santa Clara County Individual Practice Association.

Canopy Health has also added Dignity Health Sequoia Hospital and Dignity Health Medical Network — Sequoia, which are part of the Dignity Health network, to their growing alliance.

With this expansion, Canopy Health’s network now includes 18 Bay Area hospitals in eight counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

These new partnerships will increase Canopy Health’s alliance from 4,000 physicians to nearly 5,000.

“Canopy Health is proud of its expanding alliance of top-rated hospitals and physicians,” said Canopy Health CEO Joel Criste in a statement. “The addition of Good Samaritan Health System and the physicians of Santa Clara County Individual Practice Association, along with our expanding relationship with Dignity Health in San Mateo, creates access for patients circling the Bay, giving our members even greater access to trusted hospitals and specialists. We believe this expansion will help our members’ wellness and facilitate improved health outcomes.”

Canopy Health, based in Emeryville, is a physician and hospital-owned healthcare alliance. It was incorporated in 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health. In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes three physician groups as shareholders — Hill Physicians Medical Group, Muir Medical Group IPA, and Meritage Medical Network.