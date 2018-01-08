Five-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will headline this year’s BottleRock music festival in Napa, it was announced Monday.

The sixth annual concert will feature more than 80 bands including The Killers, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Billy Idol.

The event will take place May 25 - 27 at the Napa Valley Expo. Three-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at BottleRock.com. Daily lineups and single-day sales will be announced later.

BottleRock is Napa’s biggest music event of the year, held annually each May showcasing more than 30 local wineries and dozens of restaurants.

BottleRock will also present its Williams-Sonoma Culinary Stage again this year, featuring a mash up of cooking demonstrations with chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2018 culinary stage will be announced at a later date.

Three-day passes start at $349 for general admission. Platinum $3,900 passes allow exclusive on-stage viewing and meet and greet with the artists.

Last year, more than 120,000 attended the event which featured Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Maroon 5.

“We are thrilled about this year’s lineup featuring world-renowned artists who combined have won 39 Grammy, Billboard Music and American Music Awards and received 150 nominations,” said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and BottleRock Presents in a statement. “In addition to the incredible music, we aim to make the guest experience the best in the business, giving all of our attendees access to the extraordinary food, wine, craft brew, spirits and hospitality they have come to expect from BottleRock Napa Valley.”

After BottleRock’s inaugural year, Napa Valley entrepreneurs Graham, Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins formed Latitude 38 Entertainment and acquired the BottleRock brand in 2013.

Last year, Live Nation, the world’s largest ticket promoter, acquired a major stake in Latitude 38.