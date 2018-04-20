Responsibilities with your company:

I am a seasoned trial attorney who specializes in business, employment law and real estate litigation. I routinely represent clients in jury and bench trials, as well as mediations and arbitrations. In matters that are not in litigation, I navigate clients though complex legal issues, and counsels individuals and businesses on how to avoid litigation altogether.

I regularly lead, supervise and train teams of attorneys, paralegals and other professionals. I work with the Sonoma and Alameda county bar associations, as well as the business litigation committee of the California Lawyers Association (formerly a branch of the CA Bar Association), on projects that improve access to justice, offer educational opportunities to attorneys, and help mentor less experienced practitioners.

I regularly teach continuing legal education classes with other attorneys and judges. As a director of the firm, I am involved in business development, planning, recruitment and community outreach.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I take the opportunity to lead and empower others, practice the highest integrity, and give 100% in everything I do.

Years with company

1.3

Length of time in current position

1.3

No. companywide employees

30

No. that report to you:

10

Greatest professional accomplishment:

As a partner of my former law firm, leading a team of 15 attorneys and support staff from four law offices in a seven-year high-stakes business litigation dispute that culminated in a six-week jury trial. This was the most complex team I have organized so far, and I thrived in managing workflow and ensuring excellent communication between team members.

I am also very proud of having been promoted to director of Anderson Zeigler in just over a year after joining the firm, being a member of Leadership Santa Rosa, and of earning the recognition of the Super Lawyers magazine as a Rising Star in business litigation every year since 2015.

Greatest professional challenge

Having enough time to handle all of the work and other projects that come my way.

Best advice received

Occasionally step away from whatever it is you’re working on so that you can see the big picture.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to director of Anderson Zeigler.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm is keenly focused on team-building activities, maintaining a welcoming environment for all team members to discuss their needs and voice their concerns, accommodating requests for time off, donating time and money to various community organizations, assuming leadership roles in the community to make our employees proud of the firm and its contributions, as well as cultivating new talent and giving employees room for professional growth and advancement.

Next professional goal

Becoming a managing co-partner of Anderson Zeigler.

Education

Golden Gate University School of Law, San Francisco, CA Juris Doctor (JD) Major: Law with emphasis on civil litigation and trial advocacy University of California at Berkeley, Berkeley, CA Bachelor of Arts Major: Rhetoric with emphasis on rhetoric of legal discourse

Hometown

Moscow, Russia

Community/nonprofit activities