Shklovsky of Santa Rosa’s Anderson Zeigler wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 4:37PM

Age: 39

Director (partner)

Anderson Zeigler

50 Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa 95404

707-545-4910

www.andersonzeigler.com

Responsibilities with your company:

I am a seasoned trial attorney who specializes in business, employment law and real estate litigation. I routinely represent clients in jury and bench trials, as well as mediations and arbitrations. In matters that are not in litigation, I navigate clients though complex legal issues, and counsels individuals and businesses on how to avoid litigation altogether.

I regularly lead, supervise and train teams of attorneys, paralegals and other professionals. I work with the Sonoma and Alameda county bar associations, as well as the business litigation committee of the California Lawyers Association (formerly a branch of the CA Bar Association), on projects that improve access to justice, offer educational opportunities to attorneys, and help mentor less experienced practitioners.

I regularly teach continuing legal education classes with other attorneys and judges. As a director of the firm, I am involved in business development, planning, recruitment and community outreach.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I take the opportunity to lead and empower others, practice the highest integrity, and give 100% in everything I do.

Years with company

1.3

Length of time in current position

1.3

No. companywide employees

30

No. that report to you:

10

Greatest professional accomplishment:

As a partner of my former law firm, leading a team of 15 attorneys and support staff from four law offices in a seven-year high-stakes business litigation dispute that culminated in a six-week jury trial. This was the most complex team I have organized so far, and I thrived in managing workflow and ensuring excellent communication between team members.

I am also very proud of having been promoted to director of Anderson Zeigler in just over a year after joining the firm, being a member of Leadership Santa Rosa, and of earning the recognition of the Super Lawyers magazine as a Rising Star in business litigation every year since 2015.

Greatest professional challenge

Having enough time to handle all of the work and other projects that come my way.

Best advice received

Occasionally step away from whatever it is you’re working on so that you can see the big picture.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to director of Anderson Zeigler.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm is keenly focused on team-building activities, maintaining a welcoming environment for all team members to discuss their needs and voice their concerns, accommodating requests for time off, donating time and money to various community organizations, assuming leadership roles in the community to make our employees proud of the firm and its contributions, as well as cultivating new talent and giving employees room for professional growth and advancement.

Next professional goal

Becoming a managing co-partner of Anderson Zeigler.

Education

Golden Gate University School of Law, San Francisco, CA Juris Doctor (JD) Major: Law with emphasis on civil litigation and trial advocacy University of California at Berkeley, Berkeley, CA Bachelor of Arts Major: Rhetoric with emphasis on rhetoric of legal discourse

Hometown

Moscow, Russia

Community/nonprofit activities

1. Alameda County Bar Association o Dates of participation: March 2011 to present o Position: Executive Committee of the Trial Practice Section, member emeritus (2017); Co-chair (2016); Chair (2014-2015); Vice-Chair (2014); Secretary (2013); Member (2011-2012), Editor-in-Chief of the TP Section Newsletter since 2013.

My role and why I chose to participate: For over six years, I have been helping a team of accomplished attorneys create and implement educational, networking and pro-bono opportunities to benefit the attorneys and residents of Alameda County and beyond.

I have initiated and led the effort to restart the publication of the Section’s newsletter, and assembled a team to make it happen. I regularly teach and facilitate CLE classes on civil litigation. My service on the committee has afforded me the privilege to candidly interview and get to know numerous judges, court staff and leaders of local community organizations.

It has also allowed me to work with incredibly talented and dedicated volunteer attorneys who help me hone my leadership skills. I continue to participate year after year because I trust that my service improves access to justice and helps nourish the communities that I deeply respect and care for.

In January 2018, I was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award presented by the Alameda County Bar Association to one attorney a year.

California Lawyers Association (formerly an arm of the CA Bar Association) & CA Bar Assn.- Dates of participation: June 2008 to present; Position: a licensed member in good standing (June 2008 to present) a member of the Business Law Litigation Standing Committee (2016 to present); Co-founding Director, COO, Co-President and Treasurer of the California Discovery Law Initiative, a nonprofit formed by me and several other attorney members of the Business Litigation Section of the CLA

My role and why I chose to participate: My most exciting current role is my involvement with a nonprofit that will operate a website that provides free and neutral resource of California Discovery laws to the public.

My team will preserve and carry forward the work of retired Commissioner Richard Best who created and maintained the original CA-Discovery-Law.com website for many years. I am currently developing the new website, helping organize the nonprofit and recruit officers and directors, and identifying partners who will contribute content to the website. My other roles on the committee include acting as its Social Media Coordinator, helping organize CLE classes for attorneys, and helping facilitate the flow of information between the Courts, attorneys practicing in California and the public. I chose to join the committee because I sought opportunities to participate in projects that will have statewide impact, and to form relationships with other leaders of the CA State Bar.

Sonoma County Bar Association - Dates of participation: September 2016 to present; Position: Member of the Bench Bar Committee; Member of the education committee; Fee arbitration panelist, My role and why I chose to participate: As a recent transplant to Sonoma County, I am still getting to know the local attorneys, judges and leaders of the Bar. I am an active member of several Sections and Committees of the SCBA, and I help organize CLE classes and facilitate the flow of news and information between the Superior Court and attorneys who practice in Sonoma County.

I have also received the green light from the SCBA’s leadership to lead the effort to form a new Trial Practice Section. I am in the process of making inquiries to long-time trial practitioners in Sonoma County about forming a team that can get this project off the ground. 4. Leadership Santa Rosa -Dates of participation: Since mid-2017 to present o Position: Member of Class 34 (Best Class Ever!); My role and why I chose to participate: During the first year of the program, I am learning about the resources available in Sonoma County and how the County is organized, and meeting dozens of community and business leaders who help make the county the amazing place that it is. During the second year of the program, I will be designing and facilitating learning opportunities for Class 35. My goal is to remain involved in the LSR program and hopefully joining the Board of LSR in the not-too-distant future.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Wendy Whitson, a co-managing director of Anderson Zeigler. I greatly admire Wendy’s intellect, positive energy, ability to bring people together, leadership skills, eloquence, and capacity to elevate and nourish those who are lucky to know her.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Billable hours. If I could afford it, I would work for free and not track my life in 6-minute increments.

Typical day at the office

My day starts as early as 6:30 a.m. but no longer than 7:45 a.m. The day is filled with meetings, emails with clients and other attorneys, phone calls, and a lot of reading and writing. In between, I find time to attend in-person and telephonic meetings of the various bar associations that I am involved with, and make occasional visits to clients’ homes.

I tend to eat lunch at my desk to save time and read the news. I try to be the last person to leave the office, usually around 7 p.m. I often resume work at home, but do my best to be in bed by midnight.

Best place to work outside of your office

At home, on the couch or in bed. I was blessed with three sweet cats who like to keep me company when I work at home. Their presence greatly reduces stress and helps me focus.

Hobbies

Being a son of a Montessori head teacher, I enjoy many hobbies. I am an avid kayaker and I enjoy photographing wildlife with sophisticated equipment from the vantage point of my kayak. I am rumored to have a green thumb, and I tend to 60 or 70 plants in my home and office, including a dozen of bonsai trees (or little guys who will eventually become bonsai trees). I love carpentry and building elaborate play structures for my cats (most recent one is an 8-foot circular staircase with a carpeted balcony near the ceiling). I also love camping, backpacking and just being outdoors. My newest hobby is knitting a baby blanket for my daughter who is expected to be born in July.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Landscape architect and carpenter. Also someone who restored old cars.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Bring a healthy baby into this world.

First job

Shortly after my family immigrated from Russia to Israel, as a 10 or 11 year old, I worked at a vegetable stand and helped customers bring produce to their car. My minimal Hebrew and positive disposition earned me a lot of tips!

Social media you most use

Facebook, reluctanty. Good way to connect with multiple friends at the same time.

Favorite book

”Letter to Earth” by Elia Wise

Favorite movie

“Princess Bride”

Favorite after-work drink

Rum with healthy juice

Last vacation

3-week camping trip with my wife across 6 National Parks

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

That I am a successful lawyer and a good husband.