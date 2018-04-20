Responsibilities with your company:

Provide strategic leadership and oversight of the company with regards to establishing goals, strategy, plans and policies. Oversee the day-to-day management decisions, crew members and leadership team. Work to generate new business, interacting regularly with new and current customers to ensure quality and customer satisfaction . Work with our existing clients to improve and expand service offering to better meet their needs.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

As a business manager in our community I am passionate about our role to be a force for good. I strive to create a work place that can benefit our community and Market through our services. As a California native, I have the benefit of time and relationship in my daily workings with local community neighbors for their and my betterment.

Years with company

15

Length of time in current position

7

No. companywide employees

15

No. that report to you:

10

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Doubling gross sales year over year for the past three years

Greatest professional challenge

Staff recruiting, management and development

Best advice received

To constantly invest in education and training personally and for my team and employees

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

100% revenue growth year end 2017. Teaming up with Vistage

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are working hard on developing our employee incentives, and team building with our leadership team

Next professional goal

Establish a development business unit

Education

Bachelor economics & finance

Hometown

Monterey

Community/nonprofit activities

Active 20-30 Petaluma, Rotary International.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My dad who founded our business

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Cheap

Typical day at the office

Up around 7:30 working communicating with project managers on current projects. I work on billing, and finance related items with our finance team mid-day, and I go out and visit some of our key projects later in the day.

Best place to work outside of your office

On our project sites all over the beautiful bay area.

Hobbies

Spending time with my family on the ranch in Beautiful Petaluma, Dirt Biking, barbecuing, leisurely drives, track days at Infineon raceway.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

An Inventor

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

To solidify our company as a beacon of hope for our customers who find themselves in a disasters in the Bay Area and California.

First job

Shop Help at my dad’s business

Social media you most use

Facebook

Favorite book

“Traction” (Gino Wickman)

Favorite movie

“SandLot”

Favorite after-work drink

Manhattan

Last vacation

Maui

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

I have been an entrepreneur since I was a kid