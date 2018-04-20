Responsibilities with your company:

Overseeing the Jackson Family Wines Global Tax Department. My primary focus is to provide ownership with technical guidance along with an enterprise wide tax strategy and compliance. My role requires me to have a comprehensive understanding not only of our industry, but a broad understanding of expectations from our leadership team.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am motivated to invest time to educate myself, team, and company to enhance all to the better.

Years with company

3

Length of time in current position

A year and a half

No. companywide employees

1,600

No. that report to you:

7

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Surviving over a decade in public accounting, with many years of experience on large and small wine industry clients. I’ve had the pleasure of working with talented financial professionals who have challenged me and allowed me to grow. This background has afforded me a strong base, from which I can continue to build my career with JFW. Additionally, being nominated as a top forty under 40 professional by the North Bay Business Journal.

Greatest professional challenge

My current JFW role, where I am given the opportunity to continuously define and improve how the tax team provides informative updates to executives and ownership - by helping lead the company through the biggest tax overhaul in the past three decades.

Best advice received

With hard work, determination & dedication you will continue to thrive in your career.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being promoted to senior director, JFW Global Tax and overseeing our global tax team.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Providing outstanding employee benefits that are tantamount to the family based pride we share in being stewards of the land and focusing on sustainability for our future generations here at JFW.

Next professional goal

Working my way to an executive role.

Education

B.S. business administration with an accounting concentration from Sonoma State University; AA & AS from Santa Rosa Junior College; engineering and computer science certificate - Syracuse University.

Hometown

Born in Tehran, Iran until the age of two. Grew up in Wiesbaden, Germany through elementary school, then resided in Santa Rosa since junior high school - #Sonomastrong

Community/nonprofit activities

Coaching my kid’s soccer team, involved in JFW community outreach programs, served a few years as treasurer of a nonprofit, and currently an active mentor to a colleague as well as a student from Sonoma State University.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Jess Jackson & Barbara Banke (admired businesspersons)

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

“Buttery” as in this wine is a bit buttery

Typical day at the office

It varies, but generally involves preparation for meetings, holding meetings with my team as well as the executive team and ownership, review of tax forms and documents, training and coaching of staff, ensuring that all tax compliance deadlines are met across the enterprise.

Best place to work outside of your office