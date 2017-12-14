Marin Community Clinics has announced the appointment of Jose Chibras has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Chibras, who was appointed in late November after serving as associate CMO since 2016, now serves as the senior medical leader for the nine clinic, not-for-profit organization. In his role, he will oversee all clinical staff members and specialists, as well as the Quality Improvement Department.

He succeeds Mitesh Popat, who was recently appointed CEO.

Chibras is an internal medicine physician specializing in the care of older adults, and has served as a medical leader in several community health centers in Northern and Central California, including Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg, the Petaluma Health Center; and Salud Para La Gente in Watsonville, where he served as both CMO and CEO.

“Dr. Chibras was absolutely the right choice for this important role,” said Popat. “He is not only a superb clinician, but a strong leader with a deep understanding of the role that clinics like ours play in the health of communities. He brings a wealth of experience and passion to the work that we do.”

A native of Mexico City and raised in Sunnyvale, California, Chibras was fascinated with medicine from an early age.

“I knew I wanted to be a physician since I was in elementary school,” he said. “I was introduced to medicine in a community health center where I received care when I was young. The physicians and dentists there inspired me by the work they were doing. When I was old enough to choose a career, I chose to be a physician – and dedicate my career to working in the community health center setting. This is where we can really make a positive impact on people’s lives. It was a natural choice for me. It is my calling.”

A graduate of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Chibras completed his residency at the University of Iowa and Michigan State University, and has served as volunteer clinical faculty at several universities.