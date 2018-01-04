The Sears store in San Rafael and Macy’s furniture store in Novato are among those reported to be headed for closure, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Sears announced the closures, which tally more than 100 nationwide, include 64 Kmart and Sears. Closures will take place between March and April but liquidation could begin as soon as Jan. 12.

Macy’s had already indicated plans to close four stores, but Thursday the media reporting put the actual number at between 11 and 19 stores nationwide.

The North Bay has a Sears store in Santa Rosa and two Macy’s in the same city. The Kmart location in Santa Rosa was a victim of that city’s wildfires.