Sonoma State University has formed a new partnership with College of Marin allowing business students to complete a four-year degree at Marin’s community college.

The collaboration between College of Marin and SSU’s schools of Business & Economics and Extended & International Education paves the way for students to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in management, according to both colleges.

“The opportunity to have a set program with Sonoma State where it’s not just about transfer, but it’s about being able to complete a degree on our campus is very exciting," said Jonathan Eldridge, senior vice president of student learning and student services at College of Marin, said in a video statement. "And it’s something that not many two-year colleges have. Given the proximity, I think it benefits students, because students attending here can be self-sufficient on this campus, but at the same time they also have access to the resources at the Sonoma State campus.”

SSU faculty will teach the courses on evenings and Saturdays at College of Marin’s Kentfield campus, according to the university. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

An information session is scheduled for June 26 from 6:15 to 7 p.m. at the College of Marin. General information will be available at the Marin County Fair from June 30 through July 4. To learn more about the program, visit web.sonoma.edu/exed/bus-dcp.