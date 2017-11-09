Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

EDUCATION

Star Staffing, a Petaluma-based employment agency with 10 Northern California offices, has partnered with Sonoma State University to oversee the School of Business and Economics career center services to students and employers.

Currently, the center connects students to about 300 internships and nearly 100 professional mentorships each year. The Accounting Forum, the largest academic student club at SSU, helps place more than 100 students in accounting positions annually.

The partnership will provide enhanced career support to business and economics students, alumni and employers, including the development of existing programs, such as annual career fairs, alumni mixers and the professional mentor program, the university said.

RESTAURANTS

Celebrity chef Hal Yamashita is scheduled to open his first U.S. restaurant in downtown Napa in early 2018.

The restaurant, named for the chef, will be located in a new building at 1300 Main St., at the corner of Main and Clinton Streets in downtown Napa, owned by the Wiseman Company of Fairfield.

The building will be just over 21,000 square feet, and Wiseman has also leased space for a wine tasting room.

Yamashita, who regularly appears on Japanese variety shows, has nine other restaurants—six in Japan, and others in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai

CONGRATULATIONS

Hennessy Funds announced that it has received six 2017 STAR Awards for excellence in mutual fund marketing and communications. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Hennessy Funds has been honored by the Mutual Fund Education Alliance (MFEA) and brings the total number of STAR Awards received to 30. The STAR Awards are presented annually by the MFEA, a national mutual fund industry trade association, and the awards have become a prestigious recognition of companies in the fund industry who excel in marketing, education and communications.

Hennessy Funds received awards for its thought leadership white papers, investment ideas, videos, sector investing commentaries and email marketing. The firm was also recognized for the best “Overall Advisor Communications” among companies with assets under management of below $10 billion.