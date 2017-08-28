Marin Community Clinic in San Rafael has received a $108,944 award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its achievements in delivering quality care, the provider of medical and dental care to Marin residents announced.

The Health Services and Resources Administration, which is the federal governing body that oversees the nation’s 1,333 federally qualified health centers, annually issues cash awards to health centers that demonstrate achievement in the areas of quality, access, and high value care, as well as efforts to address health disparities and achievements in the Patient-Centered Medical Home model.

The group stated that in August, it had achieved status as a Health Center Quality Leader in 2016 (award amount: $31,447). The clinic was also recognized for the following: Clinical Quality Improvement between 2015 and 2016 ($21,997); Patient-Centered Medical Home ($45,000); and use of the Electronic Health Record for reporting clinical quality measures ($21,997).

—

Principal architect Mary Dooley of MAD Architecture in Petaluma designed a new workplace for Traditional Medicinals at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. The new space, built by Codding Construction, is 22,000 square feet and is designed with renewable, reclaimed and healthful building materials to showcase “plant power” — the ethos of the medicinal tea company.

—

Three local Latinas were recognized in Rohnert Park at the 38th annual statewide gathering of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. Amelia Ceja, of Ceja Vineyards, and Donna Zapata, of Redwood Credit Union, were inducted into the Latina Hall of Fame. Lucy Hernandez, of Lucy Hernandez Consulting, received the Minerva Empresaria Award, given to a businesswoman who empowers others to pursue endeavors through innovative tools and strategies. The CHCC represents the business interests of more than 800,000 Hispanic-owned businesses in the state.

—

BPM, LLP, which has a North Bay office, is expanding its presence to Eugene, Oregon, by combining with information security firm Info@Risk, Inc. The move was effective July 1.

According to BPM, Info@Risk provides detailed, high-value comprehensive penetration testing and risk assessments for clients. Since its inception in 1998, the firm has conducted more than 1,200 penetration tests for financial institutions, public utilities, commercial enterprises, health care institutions and government entities nationwide.

“Information security is complex and dynamic; knowing how to address your organization’s biggest cyber-risks is a challenge. Our penetration test and program assessment services take the guesswork out of deciding which security issues need to be addressed first,” said David Trepp, CEO of Info@Risk.

“As we investigated BPM — the only company headquartered in California that is accredited to perform ISO 27001 certifications, FedRAMP assessments and SOC 1/SOC 2 examinations — we knew it would be special. This opportunity allows us to serve clients in a new way: the full scope of IT assurance services, backed by a full complement of a firm with resources to provide services in tax and advisory.”

Beginning on July 1, all 20 of Info@Risk’s employees will operate under BPM, allowing BPM to expand its reach into the Pacific Northwest.